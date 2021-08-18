3 reasons why the Houston Texans should pursue Josh Rosen 

Two years ago, the Houston Texans seemed to be on pace to become one of the most stable franchises of the next decade. But fate can turn on a dime in the NFL. and it has done exactly that in Houston.

Josh Rosen will also be familiar with this phenomenon through experience, as the once-top prospect has bounced around on numerous teams over the last few years.

While Rosen may not be a sought-after QB, here's why the Texans should consider kicking the tires on the still-young quarterback.

Why the Houston Texans should be looking closely at Josh Rosen

#1 - Low price tag

As far as quarterbacks go, it does not get any cheaper than Rosen. With each failed tenure, Rosen's bargaining power has shrunk. Now, he is in a position where he would likely take any deal to lengthen his time in the NFL. This is good news for the Texans, who, like any other team in the league, love a good bargain.

Breaking: Human Trafficking unit is reportedly heading up subpoenas on Deshaun Watson case per @MarkBermanFox26 . This is something I discussed early on in this case on @OddCoupleFSR @Chris_Broussard @RobParkerFS1 . If true, theres possibility of trafficking/prostitution charges — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) August 13, 2021

The contract would probably not have any dead cap, so the long-term ramifications of a deal would not exist, allowing the Texans to cut Rosen without a second thought.

#2 - Deshaun Watson in limbo

Deshaun Watson's situation has been covered to death, but his future with the Texans seems to be winding down. He's been clear about wanting to play elsewhere. In addition, with numerous lawsuits hanging over his head, Watson may be removed from society for a period of time, if not the NFL.

Put simply, no one knows where Deshaun Watson will be in a year or even six months from now. This leaves the Texans up a creek with a collander. The Texans have no choice but to pursue other options, including Josh Rosen.

#3 - Quarterback room is far from settled

With Deshaun Watson's removal seemingly imminent, it leaves the Texans with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills. None of these options are exciting. On the one hand is a journeyman backup quarterback who last played a full season in 2017.

On the other is Davis Mills, a raw talent who is coming off his final college season that saw him throw for only seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers

With a quarterback room in dire straits, the Texans should not rest until they have looked under every rock and in every nook and cranny for a potential quarterback of the future. With Rosen so young, he could still provide 15 years of stability if he can be groomed.

There was a reason Rosen was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and the Texans should see if they can find out why.

