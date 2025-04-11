3 reasons why the Jaguars should select Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars struggled on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in 2024. However, the franchise has strong reason to be excited for the future.

The team drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, a player who became a superstar in his rookie season last year. The Jaguars also have elite QB Trevor Lawrence, someone who has all the skills to succeed in the right system and scheme. Finally, the defense has talented players in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

As a result, the Jaguars are a team that can drastically improve if the team makes smart moves this offseason and in the NFL Draft. The team could use help at the receiver, linebacker, and secondary positions through the selection process later this April.

Here are three reasons why the Jaguars should select Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:

3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars should select Tetairoa McMillan

#1) Trevor Lawrence needs help at receiver

Trevor Lawrence has never truly been handed the elite level talents that some other generational QB's around the NFL have had. Lawrence has never had a Travis Kelce, a Justin Jefferson, or a CeeDee Lamb type player on his team.

By the time Brian Thomas Jr. really established himself in the Jaguars offense in 2024, Lawrence was injured. As a result, an offensive unit with Thomas and McMillan would unquestionably be the most talented and dynamic offense he has had since entering the league, something that could lead to legitimate success in 2025.

#2) The Jaguars would have their WR's of the future

Should the Jaguars select McMillan, the franchise will have two elite level WR's who are both at the early stages of their career's. Thomas and McMillan would have the ability to become the Jacksonville equivalent of what Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins bring to Cincinnati.

Drafting McMillan would set up the Jacksonville franchise long-term at the WR position for years to come.

#3) McMillan provides a skillset different to Brian Thomas Jr.

While some may say that the Jaguars do not need a WR with Brian Thomas already on the roster, this is not accurate. McMillan and Thomas are very different receivers who would be able to complement each other at the NFL level.

Whereas Thomas is a dynamic, agile, and elite route runner, McMillan has strong hands and is amazing after the catch. By drafting McMillan, Jacksonville could boast one of the most dynamic and versatile offenses in all of football.

