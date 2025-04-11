3 reasons why the Jets should pass on Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft

According to most NFL analysts, Ashton Jeanty is a generational running back talent. Some are calling him the most complete running back prospect since Saquon Barkley.

With elite rushing and receiving abilities, Jeanty can do it all. In 2024, for the Boise State Broncos, Jeanty had 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

As a result, there is a belief that Jeanty may be a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The New York Jets pick at No. 7 overall. Would Jeanty to the Jets make sense?

Here's three reasons why the Jets should pass on Jeanty with the No. 7 overall pick:

3 reasons why the New York Jets should pass on Ashton Jeanty

#1) The Jets have Breece Hall

At some positions, it is valuable to have two elite level players. At wide receiver, having a great duo can unlock defensive schemes and open up the field. However, having two elite running backs can sometimes hinder one from truly taking control of the backfield and cause some frustration behind the scenes.

Breece Hall is a phenomenal running back who has 3,625 total yards and 22 total touchdowns over his past three seasons, despite also tearing his ACL in his rookie campaign. The Jets do not need a RB in the first round.

#2) The Jets need help at offensive line

Offensive line was a major problem for the Jets in 2024 and QB Aaron Rodgers was constantly under pressure and getting sacked. In many cases, this resulted in the Jets being backed up and in tough yardage situations on a constant basis.

Armand Membou and Will Campbell are top offensive line options available in the 2025 NFL Draft, and may be the smarter choice than taking a running back within the top ten.

#3) The 2025 NFL Draft features various elite RB's

The 2025 NFL Draft has numerous top running back options that could be available for a much cheaper draft price later on in the process.

Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Cam Skattebo, Quinshon Judkins, and Kaleb Johnson will all be available at a lower draft price and could all be impactful options at the NFL level.

