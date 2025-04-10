3 reasons why Jets should select Tyler Warren in 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Jets currently occupy the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft later this April. Although there are many potential avenues the franchise may go, tight end is a position where the team really struggled with in 2024.

Tyler Conklin was the most effective receiving tight end in 2024, but only had 449 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. However, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, something that leaves an opening at the position.

With RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson already on the offense, the addition of an elite TE would make the Jets offense one of the most exciting and talented in the entire league.

Here are three reasons why the New York Jets should select Penn State Nittany Lions TE Tyler Warren No. 7 overall:

3 reasons why the New York Jets should select Tyler Warren

#1) Tyler Warren is an elite pass catcher

The first and main reason the Jets should select Tyler Warren is because he is an elite tight end across the board. He is a receiver with strong hands, great football IQ, and good route running skills. However, Warren is also a TE who can effectively block as well.

At Penn State in 2024, Warren had 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, a truly remarkable stat line for a tight end.

#2) The Jets need a tight end

The New York Jets need a tight end before the start of the 2025 campaign. With the loss of Conklin this offseason, the current tight end depth chart features Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt, Zack Kuntz, and Neal Johnson.

Neither individual has shown that they are particularly strong in the receiving category, something that would make Warren instantly the TE. 1 if he were drafted.

#3) Adding an elite TE would help get the best out of QB Justin Fields

The Jets signed Justin Fields this offseason to a two year contract. Although he has not performed consistently well throughout his entire career, Fields has all the skills to succeed in the NFL in the right system.

Originally drafted No. 11 overall, Fields has a strong arm, great mobility, and is accurate from within the pocket. In an offensive unit that could feature Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Tyler Warren, Fields would be in the best system he has been in since entering the league.

