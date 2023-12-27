3 reasons why Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals will make 2023 NFL Playoffs despite tough competition

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost their all-star quarterback for the season. While most immediately wrote off the team, there's reason to believe that Cincinnati could find themselves in the postseason once again.

#1 - Not impossible schedule

While doubters can look at the team's final two games and immediately write off their playoff chances, it's not as impossible of a slate as it seems on paper. The biggest obstacle is the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. While it would have been a guaranteed death sentence last year in this situation, the Chiefs are beatable.

Even the Raiders managed to win with an interim head coach and a backup quarterback due to two defensive scores. The Chiefs were 6-1 and now are 9-6, so the fall has left them stressed and teetering.

The other game is the matchup against red-hot Browns, which could end up sitting Joe Flacco and several key starters for the contest. If that happens, the Bengals could find a win. With a 2-0 record, they would have as good of a shot as anyone in the hunt.

#2 - Jake Browning has been a net-good quarterback for Bengals

While last week's performance was a nightmare for the backup quarterback, his body of work in his time this season has left reason for hope. It was the first game of his run that he threw for more interceptions than touchdowns. The biggest question is whether Browning can bounce back but with six non-disasters to one, there's reason to hope for a clean-ish run to close the year.

#3 - Bengals have been streaky

Since Jake Browning took over, Cincinnati has had a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak. With two games to play, the hope is that the team could get on one more positive streak to close the year. Browning's win streak came after losing three straight games, so he's shown an ability to pick himself up off the mat once this year.

Bengals Playoff picture and chances entering Week 17

Cincinnati currently sits in the ninth seed and are on the outside looking in. However, the playoff odds are on their side with one more win in Week 17. With a win, their odds of making the postseason rise above 50% to 58%. If they lose, however, their odds drop to a measly 7%. So, winning out is a must.

Currently, the Browns, Bills, and Colts sit in the wild-card spots. The Colts are in the weakest position at 8-7 and facing the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a win over their biggest rivals in the AFC West. If the Bengals are going to make the postseason, the seventh seed is their most likely bet.