3 reasons why Justin Herbert will win league MVP next season

Justin Herbert quietly produced one of the more destructive seasons in the entire NFL last time around. Off the heels of his first Pro Bowl appearance, he established himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league. Herbert threw for over 5,000 passing yards and nearly 40 touchdowns.

However, his impressive numbers alone proved to be inconsequential to both his MVP odds and the Los Angeles Chargers' postseason hopes. With only nine wins on the year, LA watched the playoff action from the sidelines.

In what will be his third season, the Chargers' ultimate goal will be to break through the playoff glass ceiling. If they do so, Justin Herbert will be automatically entrenched in the MVP discussion.

So why do we think Herbert could bring home the first of what could be many MVP awards next season? Keep reading to find out.

#3 Unreal offensive weapons

Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans

Justin Herbert is often gleeful when spotted on an NFL field. The immensely talented QB spent most of his Sunday afternoons running for his life. However, his offensive weapons often mitigated the bounties that were placed on his head.

The Pro Bowl signal-caller currently has a bevy of options at his offensive fingertips. Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams provided top-of-the-line production, finishing last season with over 1,100 receiving yards.

In addition to their pass-catching prowess, Herbert relied upon running back Austin Ekeler when all else failed. Ekeler wrapped up his 2022 season with 911 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his first full season in complete control of the offense, Herbert produced eye-popping numbers. The second-year QB racked up 5,014 passing yards to go along with 38 touchdowns.

In year three, Herbert should have an even better understanding of the offense and post improved numbers for the Chargers.

#2 New and improved defense

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

As great as the Chargers were on offense last season, they were equally unimpressive on defense. LA allowed opposing teams to score 27 points a game, good for just 29th in the league, which meant Justin Herbert was forced to battle from behind on most nights.

In an effort to shore up that side of the ball, LA has made several key additions this offseason, including headline signing Khalil Mack.

Before being bitten by the injury bug last season, Mack was considered one of the most feared pass rushers in the entire league. While he's in the mix, he’ll accentuate the deleterious pass-rushing abilities of Joey Bosa for the Chargers.

If both players can remain healthy, they’ll anchor a revamped defensive unit, one that could push the Chargers over the winning edge. This could in turn aid Justin Herbert in his fight to become the MVP.

#1 The growing pains seem to be over

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert’s first season in the NFL was entrenched in both awe-inspiring plays and head-scratching ones.

On the surface, Herbert’s 31 touchdown passes were impressive for a rookie. But his inability to lead LA to a significant number of victories, finishing the year with just six, was concerning.

Last season, Herbert produced the sort of numbers that would force MVP voters to hand him the prestigious trophy. But with only nine victories under his belt in year two, Herbert’s MVP chances were laughable.

However, everything appears to be falling into place ahead of next season. Herbert's angelic offense looks likely to protrude to the top of the charts. Additionally, his once tenuous defense, now spearheaded by Khalil Mack Joey Bosa, should see massive improvements.

The inopportune interceptions and vagarious throws up and down the field should be behind him. If Justin Herbert has matured and can put everything together, a proliferation of wins should follow, ultimately enhancing his MVP chances.

