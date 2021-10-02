3 Reasons why rookie quarterbacks are struggling in 2021

Rookie quarterbacks have not had the best of outings over the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season. The sequence of rookie quarterbacks struggling carried into Week 4 as well, with Trevor Lawrence unable to guide his team to a win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While it is easy to castigate the rookie quarterbacks for their team's struggles, a deeper analysis is required to understand the reasons why everyone from Mac Jones to Zach Wilson is struggling so much.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Rookie Passer Rating



1. Davis Mills 80.9

2. Mac Jones 79.1

3. Trevor Lawrence 60.3

4. Zach Wilson 51.6

5. Justin Fields 39.9



*minimum 35 pass attempts



3 Reasons rookie quarterbacks are finding it hard in the NFL

#1 - More sophisticated defenses

The primary reason most rookie quarterbacks are struggling is because the level of defensive nous increases in the NFL and is a significant step up from college. There are no more vanilla formations, with defenses shadowing the offense prior to the snap. For rookie quarterbacks, figuring them out before the snap and reacting to that is tough. It also leads to hasty decisions after the snap because rookie QBs are hurried into mistakes when they have not read the field right.

#2 - Weaker teams

Another reason rookie quarterbacks are struggling is because of the personnel around them. Most teams that draft a quarterback, especially in the early rounds, are those that did not have an offense that got going the previous year. Rookies like Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were taken by the worst-performing franchises, such is the nature of the draft. Teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, in this given example, are already weak and would have struggled with more experienced quarterbacks under center.

#3 - Thrown straight into action

And finally, the third reason rookie quarterbacks are struggling is because they have been thrown straight into action without anyone mentoring them. It is akin to hiring a trainee and putting them straight on to the board of directors.

Corey Smith @KoRnDoGG408

Even the best quarterbacks need some time to learn from a mentor or sit behind someone to get an idea of how to go about their jobs. Look at the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, the three best quarterbacks in the league right now. They did not start immediately in their rookie season.

What all rookie quarterbacks need right now is patience and the chance to make mistakes so that they can learn. Piling pressure on them will do more harm than good in the long term.

