3 Reasons why the Packers should snap up Odell Beckham Jr. before another team does

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent after winning the Super Bowl as a tertiary option for Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams offense. Beckham tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI, but teams are still kicking the tires and exploring adding the 29-year-old.

Per ESPN, OBJ isn't expected to be fully healthy by Week 1 and won't be expected to be "full-go" until October and possibly even November. That said, Los Angeles will still likely want him for a prospective playoff run.

Rams head coach Sean McVay made that clear in May following the 2022 NFL Draft:

"He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

While there's been plenty of talk of OBJ simply returning to the Rams, a popular destination offers the chance to contend in 2022 while catching passes from a top quarterback option: the Green Bay Packers.

Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker said that Green Bay checks all of the boxes that Los Angeles does:

"The Green Bay Packers check all of the boxes as well since they have a legendary quarterback, a championship-caliber squad and a positional need after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders."

Here are three reasons why the Packers should snap up Odell Beckham Jr. before another team does.

#1 - To show Aaron Rodgers that Green Bay wants to win it all this season

Aaron Rodgers and OBJ are made for each other.

The Packers greatly upset Aaron Rodgers when they traded his top receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders. They might have even surprised him with that, as he would tell Pat McAfee on his podcast.

If that is the case, Green Bay's front office needs to offer a gesture beyond drafting Christian Watson in the second round of the NFL Draft this past April to make it up to the QB. There are very few better ways to show Rodgers the team is serious about winning in 2022 than signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Considering Rodgers' comments ("I don't think this guarantees anything other than maybe the first three years of the deal") following his extension, the Packers better start wooing their disgruntled franchise quarterback.

#2 - Green Bay already has the weapons in tow to thrive without Odell Beckham Jr.

The Packers are just as perfect of a fit for OBJ as vice versa

What makes the Packers so intriguing for Odell Beckham Jr. is the opportunity for the veteran to walk into a situation that could be sustained without him as he recovers from his ACL tear.

Beckham is clearly at the stage of his career where winning is the most essential thing, so joining a team that actively needs his contributions isn't ideal, considering the expected time he'll miss in 2022.

Green Bay offers that even without Davante Adams. Assuming that Allen Lazard can step into the WR1 role full-time, and Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb will still occasionally provide big plays, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense should hum along at a similar pace as last year.

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr. could do more for his legacy by winning in Green Bay

Odell Beckham Jr. could solidify his legacy with a Super Bowl win in Green Bay.

After proving one of the final touches on a Super Bowl-winning squad in 2022, Odell Beckham Jr. could solidify his NFL legacy forever by winning a championship in Green Bay.

Considering it's been over a decade since the Packers have even appeared in a Super Bowl, it'd mean a lot for OBJ to sign with the team and immediately be part of a title team.

Simply put, it'd mean more for OBJ to win a title with a franchise that was once known for being one of pro football's most accomplished but has since had great quarterbacks have successful regular seasons turn into heartbreak time and time again.

