3 reasons why the Panthers should avoid re-signing Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be all set this year at quarterback with Sam Darnold. Yet he is now out with a shoulder injury at a time when he was likely to be benched anyway.

That got the rumor mill flowing and a recent report explains that the team is going to meet with franchise legend Cam Newton.

PFF @PFF Cam Newton will reportedly meet with the Carolina Panthers, per @jonmalexander 👀👀👀 Cam Newton will reportedly meet with the Carolina Panthers, per @jonmalexander 👀👀👀 https://t.co/8rx4qa8r0n

This is a notable development and while there are positives to signing Newton, let's look at three reasons why the Panthers should ultimately decide against it.

3 reasons why Panthers should not re-sign Cam Newton

#3 - A new system in Carolina

Newton's time in Carolina was spent with Ron Rivera. Matt Rhule is now the head coach and that means an entirely new system on offense is being run.

Newton will be asked to show up at the midway point of the year and learn a new system as the team chases the postseason.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Cam Newton is now vaccinated, so if Carolina signs him — and considering the meeting today there is real interest — he could join the team and practice quickly. They play the Cardinals this week but Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team next week. Cam Newton is now vaccinated, so if Carolina signs him — and considering the meeting today there is real interest — he could join the team and practice quickly. They play the Cardinals this week but Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team next week.

That is a tall task for any quarterback, let alone one who has not played in a game all year.

#2 - The internal options

Darnold may no longer be the guy for the job in Carolina, but the team did exercise his fifth-year option for 2022. With this being the case, he at least deserves a longer look once he can return from his injury.

Ideally, the Panthers could just cut ties. But they made the decision to commit and must live with it now.

P.J. Walker also deserves a shot to prove himself. He starred in the XFL league and was one of the few players to make the transition from that league to the NFL.

If Newton shows up to practice and Walker looks better, the signing can instantly become a problem.

#1 - Not the same player

This is the toughest reason of all for Panthers fans to accept. Newton is just not the same player he was back when he was MVP and took the team to the Super Bowl.

He was beaten out by Mac Jones in New England and there is a reason Carolina moved on in the first place. It is easy to think signing Newton would ensure he turns the team around like he has done in the past.

However, he only threw for eight touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Add in the reality of showing up on a team facing so many must-win games right away, and he is just not the elite guy for the job.

Edited by LeRon Haire