Patrick Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in football since he became the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Mahomes won the MVP award during his first campaign as a starter that year, but hasn't won it since.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have started the 2022 NFL season well, beginning the year 3-1 and continuing to be one of the league's most explosive offenses.

However, Mahomes hasn't been in the MVP conversation as much as fellow signal-callers such as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Despite this, there are plenty of reasons why Mahomes will win the MVP award this season, and here are three of them.

3 reasons why Patrick Mahomes will win NFL MVP in 2022

#1 - Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

Despite losing superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the 2022 NFL offseason, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had no issues with playcalling during the early parts of the season.

Reid remains one of the best offensive minds in football, and many credit much of Mahomes' success in the NFL to him. After four weeks, the Chiefs have put up the second-most points in the NFL, and that is with a virtually new wide receiver room. New acquisitions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez-Valdes Scantling and Skyy Moore will all have to adjust to the new playbook. Once they're aclimated, the sky is the limit with Reid's offensive mind.

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Travis Kelce needs no introduction. He's been the best tight end in the NFL for a number of years now, and he has always been one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets.

Kelce himself can elevate Mahomes into the MVP conversation, as he's posted 1,000+ receiving yards in each of the last six seasons. Not only that, he's Mahomes' safety blanket and is good for around 100 catches per season, as well as hitting double-digit touchdowns in 2018 and 2020.

Kelce has started 2022 like his usual self, already going for 322 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' four outings, and if he can continue his excellent form, he can put Mahomes front-and-center in the MVP race.

StatMuse @statmuse Travis Kelce ranked among TE this season:



1st in REC

1st in YDS

1st in TD (tied)



TE1 every single year. Travis Kelce ranked among TE this season:1st in REC 1st in YDS1st in TD (tied)TE1 every single year. https://t.co/x1vD1DHXfc

#3 - Mahomes' clutch gene

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes has shown time and time again that he's got the clutch gene when it matters most. This was evident during the 2021 AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when he threw a game-winning pass to Kelce to send KC to the AFC Championship game.

While Mahomes wasn't able to lead the Chiefs to their third-successive Super Bowl, there's no doubt his clutch gene could land him the MVP.

Patrick Mahomes has already out-dueled Tom Brady in 2022, and will face other elite QBs such as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert before the regular season is done. Mahomes has proven and will continue to prove that he's able to overcome quarterback battles against the very best. This could propel him to his second NFL MVP.

Poll : 0 votes