3 reasons why Patriots should pass on Will Campbell in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Campbell is one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. This has always been among the most important positions in football, so Campbell is projected to be one of the top overall picks this year.

The New England Patriots have been one of his rumored landing spots as the draft quickly approaches. This may be a solid pick for their franchise, but they would probably be better off going in a different direction. Here are three reasons why they should pass on Campbell with their fourth-overall pick.

Why Patriots should fade Will Campbell in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Campbell

#1 - Bigger needs

While landing a potentially elite offensive tackle is surely beneficial, the New England Patriots have bigger needs in other areas of their roster. Two other premium positions that are more urgent for upgrades include their wide receviers and edge rushers.

They signed Stefon Diggs and Milton Williams during the free agency period in these positions, but they still need to add more than that. They recorded the fewest sacks of any team in the NFL last year and one of the weakest receiver rooms. They could land an impact player, such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, with their fourth-overall pick instead.

#2 - Already upgraded OL

The Patriots have already used the free agency period to upgrade their offensive line. Drake Maye should have much better protection this year after they signed new starters such as Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury, among others. Adding the established veterans decreases their need to prioritize offensive linemen at the top of the draft, and while Will Campbell could be a further upgrade, they could make a bigger difference to their overall outlook elsehwere.

#3 - Deep OL draft class

The 2025 NFL Draft class is considered to be particularly deep across the offensive line prospects. If the Patriots are targeting upgardes to their blockers, they can probably find one in a later round than using their fourth-overall pick on one.

Will Campbell could potentially be the first offensive lineman selected this year, but he doesn't come without some legitimate concerns. His measurements aren't exactly ideal for a tackle prospect, including being on the smaller side. His arms, wingspan, and hands also all measured extremely small, which can sometimes creat iussues when trying to block NFL edge rushers. He makes up for it with technique and athleticism, but he's seemingly far from a "can't miss" prospect.

