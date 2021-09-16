3 reasons why the Raiders defense will be key to the team’s success

In the first official game at Allegiant Stadium in front of a packed arena filled with fans, the Las Vegas Raiders showed out with an impressive overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens dictated the flow of the Week 1 contest, but it was the Raiders’ response in the second half that helped them secure the win. Derek Carr led the offense, completing 34-of-56 passes for 435 yards and two touchdown passes.

Carr did much of the heavy lifting on offense, but third-year running back Josh Jacobs added a pair of touchdowns despite piling up only 34 rushing yards. Star tight end Darren Waller remained the primary passing game weapon behind game-high bests with ten catches for 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

However, the difference in the contest came with the Raiders defense that limited Jackson’s effectiveness in the second half. That allowed Carr and the offense to outscore Baltimore 23-13 in the second half and overtime.

Defense wins championships, and that's never been more true for the Raiders

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the game:

"I felt like I died and woke up. And died again. I was like a cat: I had multiple lives tonight. I don't like playing like that. It was tough but, again, we did a lot of good things to win that football game tonight.

"Our defense made a signature play at the end of that game, and I thought Derek Carr was awesome playing under some really tough circumstances today against a really good defense."

As the Raiders trek forward in hopes of securing a playoff berth, the task will primarily lie on the defensive side of the ball. Here are three reasons why the defense will need to be the difference in 2021.

#1 - Pass rush must remain effective

Since the Raiders moved on from Khalil Mack, their lack of pass rush has been a prominent discussion around the franchise.

Putting pressure on the quarterback is one area Las Vegas has struggled to find consistency in. They ranked 29th last season with only 21 sacks. But this year, the Raiders have gotten off to a strong start, posting three sacks against the Ravens.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was a difference-maker in the season opener with a pair of sacks, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits. His play was critical in keeping Jackson’s play off-balance and allowing the Raiders to make a double-digit comeback.

Meanwhile, Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Nassib each proved to be effective pass rush options. Nassib provided constant pressure on Jackson while Ngakoue showed his versatility to make plays with a pass deflection and recorded a quarterback hit.

The loss of Gerald McCoy for the season is a significant blow, but the Raiders have enough supplementary pieces to provide a stable pass-rush presence.

#2 - Jonathan Abram’s presence is crucial

The Mississippi State product entered the league with plenty of hype as a bruiser hitter in the secondary.

Injuries derailed his rookie campaign, but he bounced back with a productive 2020 season. Abram is crucial to the Raiders’ secondary as his steady provides a strong presence against the run.

The 24-year-old showcased that in the season opener with a team-best ten tackles along with a pass deflection. His play against the pass has been effective, but the Raiders will need that to remain the trend this season.

He will need to continue his form as an all-around factor as Las Vegas depends on him to play different roles.

#3 - Take much-needed pressure off Derek Carr's shoulders

As simple as it sounds, the Raiders need their defense to at least be reliable.

Since suffering his broken leg in the 2016 season, Carr’s play hasn’t risen anywhere near the MVP-caliber level. He has shown he can elevate his play at times, but it’s not a trait he’s showcased he can sustain throughout an entire campaign.

Carr can play more effectively without the added pressure to put up points on nearly every drive to keep the team competitive if the defense can provide some solid performance.

It’s early, but the Raiders’ season opener win could serve as a rallying point in Jon Gruden’s tenure to finally push the team toward playoff contention.

