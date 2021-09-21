3 reasons the Raiders should be feared after 2-0 start

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a rare 2-0 start and are currently tied for the lead in the division with the Denver Broncos. Plenty of historically troubled teams have had great Septembers but end up in the same place by Christmas. Many anticipate this to be the case with the Raiders in 2021. However, a closer look at the team shows that the Raiders are for real this year. Here are three reasons why.

Why Raiders rolling in September will continue

#1 - Trending up for years

The Raiders signed head coach Jon Gruden to a ten-year deal with the hopes of completely reworking the culture, roster, and face of the team. Winning teams are not built overnight. However, over the last few seasons, the Raiders have been quietly reworking themselves into becoming a winning organization. The progress has been slow but steady.

In 2018, the Raiders were 4-12. In 2019, the Raiders were 7-9. Last season, the Raiders were 8-8. The Raiders are 2-0 this season. The question going into the season was whether the Raiders were going to break through the winning barrier or if they were going to crumble like the Denver Broncos, who had been working through a similar grind. Needless to say, this season is massive for the team.

It is clear that the team is breaking out instead of crumbling, with the Raiders 2-0. This should have the AFC West working. The Jon Gruden experiment and years of patience seem to have paid off. Not only are the Raiders 2-0, but they've defeated quality teams to do so.

#2 - Defeated two of the top teams on the schedule

In the last two weeks, the Raiders defeated the Ravens and the Steelers. When it happened, many saw the game as a case of "bad Ravens" after losing several top players due to injury. However, as the Ravens have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, this no longer holds any water.

Over the weekend, the Raiders defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers handily by a score of 26-17. The Steelers are a perennial playoff contender coming off a season in which they had a top-three defense. In defeating both of these teams, the Raiders have proven their worth. Looking at the schedule, they also knocked out two of the hardest teams on it.

Of course, the Raiders still have to play the Chiefs, Chargers, and (dare I say it) Broncos. The Chiefs are a whole other conversation. However, the Raiders also get to play a Tagovailoa-less Dolphins team next week. They also need to play the Bears, Eagles, Giants, Bengals and Washington Football Team as well.

Considering the Raiders have already defeated the Ravens and Steelers, they could easily win four of these five games. This gives the Raiders six wins without even touching the more difficult games on the schedule. If the Raiders can go .500 against the remaining tough teams, this team will be in the playoffs with room to spare.

#3 - Darren Waller in mid-season form

The Raiders' offensive growth has largely been at the hands of Darren Waller. There was a Raiders offense before Waller and one after him. At 29 years old, there was some question as to whether he would see any dropoff as 30 years old looms. However, just two games into the season, it is clear that Waller is already in mid-season form.

Through two games, he has 15 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. At this pace, he will earn around 1275 yards and eight touchdowns this year. If he has that season, the Raiders will have little to worry about on offense.

To breakout, the Raiders only need to finish the season in the playoffs. They don't have to win the division or win a Super Bowl. The Raiders are shaping up to be a force in the regular season and are quite likely to be in the conversation in January. The teams that are scheduled to play the Raiders should not be expecting an easy win like they have in years past.

