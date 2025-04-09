3 reasons why Raiders should pass on Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects in recent college football memory. He is extremely quick and agile, has great vision with the football, he can make sharp cuts and turns, and he is a great pass catcher as well. It is because of this that many around football consider him one of the most complete running back's to enter the NFL since Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley.
In recent months, there has been a growing belief that the Las Vegas Raiders may use their No. 6 overall draft choice on the Boise State Broncos star Jeanty. While the addition of Jeanty would instantly make the Raiders one of the most exciting offensive units in the league that also features Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, is it the right move for the Las Vegas franchise to make?
Let's take a look at three reasons why the Raiders should pass on selecting Jeanty at No. 6 overall.
3 reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders should pass on Ashton Jeanty
#1) The Raiders need offensive line help
Although the addition of Jeanty would be nice, the Raiders need desperate help on the offensive line. In 2024, Las Vegas gave up 50 sacks to opponents, something that tied for No. 7 most in the NFL.
Although adding Jeanty would improve the offense, it would instantly be placing him in a difficult situation if there were not improvements to the offensive line. With elite offensive line options likely available at No. 6 overall, including Armand Membou and Will Campbell, the Raiders may decide against taking Jeanty in the first round.
#2 2025 NFL Draft Unknown
At this time, it is widely expected that Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders will be taken by the time the Raiders are picking on draft night. But, what if one of those QB's are not drafted yet?
Yes, the franchise has Geno Smith signed for the next few seasons, but he is not the long-term answer at the position. The Raiders could look to the future with their No. 6 overall draft pick if one of these two top QB's are still available and attempt to build their roster for success down the line.
#3 The 2025 NFL Draft features many talented RB's
Although Jeanty is the highest ranked prospect on the majority of RB rankings, the 2025 NFL Draft features many talented options available throughout all rounds. Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, and Cam Skattebo are just some of the talent available in the selection process.
As a result, there is a chance that the Raiders focus on a RB later in the draft and select an offensive lineman or a defensive player at the No. 6 overall spot.
