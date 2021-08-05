3 reasons why Rashod Bateman will be the best WR on the Ravens depth chart

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has played like an NFL star so far during training camp. The 21-year-old rookie has made numerous big plays on the Ravens practice field.

Some NFL observers have said that he’s been the best offensive player at Baltimore’s camp. Now, it's only training camp and the Ravens' stellar defense is not going all out against their offense, but the signs are promising for Bateman.

Rashod Bateman coming at you. The rookie wide receiver has been the Ravens’ best offensive player today. pic.twitter.com/WQsLiH8DUv — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 4, 2021

The absence of star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson due to COVID-19 has not dampened the enthusiasm on what the coaching staff have seen from Bateman in camp. Baltimore’s offensive coordinator Greg Roman has also been impressed by Bateman’s play.

“I see some real potential in terms of how we can deploy him. He’s learning all three different positions right now,” Roman said Wednesday. “We’re really excited to have him. I’m not going to get too effusive with my praise just yet, but he’s doing a really good job.”

Bateman could be the Ravens' best receiver this year

The 27th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft is poised to become the Ravens' number one wide receiver. Here are three reasons why the rookie could rise to the top of the Baltimore Ravens WR depth chart.

#1 - Versatility

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has already talked about how they're aiming to use Rashod Bateman all across the offensive line. This versatility will help Bateman become Lamar Jackson's favorite target.

Whether it's in the slot or out wide, the six-foot, 190-pound wideout has the ability to get open and make big plays for the AFC North franchise.

#2 - Speed

The Baltimore Ravens rookie has blown away observers at Ravens training camp with his speed. He has burned some of Baltimore’s D-backs with his pace, including All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Lamar Jackson must be licking his lips over the prospect of having a true deep threat this season. The wide receiving group of Bateman, Watkins and Brown should be a handful for any NFL defense.

#3 - Great hands

Rashod Bateman showed in his college career at Minnesota that he has great hands. It's one of the reasons the Ravens drafted him in the first round.

He had 47 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns during his college career, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bateman will give Jackson a reliable weapon on offense, something he hasn’t had in his NFL career so far. It would not be a surprise to see the rookie Bateman finish this season as the leading wide receiver on the Baltimore Ravens squad.

