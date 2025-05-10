3 reasons why Saints should not go after Aaron Rodgers after Derek Carr's shocking retirement

Derek Carr's sudden retirement announcement on Saturday has thrown the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation into flux. With $30 million now freed up in cap space and a gaping hole at quarterback, speculation swirls about whether the Saints might pursue four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

CBS Sports reports that Aaron Rodgers "has been taking his sweet time making a decision" about his 2025 playing status. Many analysts view him as a logical target for quarterback-needy teams. The 41-year-old reportedly told the Minnesota Vikings he would play for as little as $10 million—a claim AtoZSports suggests should be taken with "a huge lump of salt."

3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers' option is not great for the Saints

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

#1 Saints drafted Tyler Shough, who is an experienced option:

New Orleans selected Tyler Shough with a second-round pick—No. 40. This substantial draft capital investment signals a commitment to developing their rookie quarterback rather than seeking quick-fix veteran solutions.

The Saints' front office demonstrated clear confidence in Shough by making him "the second draft pick of the Kellen Moore era."

Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

Shough enters the NFL with considerable experience that should accelerate his development curve. CBS Sports highlights that he was "touted as being an NFL-ready prospect due to his age (he turns 26 years old in September) and extensive college experience."

He appeared in 42 games and made 32 starts across seven seasons at Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville.

By starting Shough in 2025, the organization gains concrete data on his NFL potential while keeping all options open for the 2026 draft.

#2 They can prefer to draft a QB in 2026

The timing also works perfectly for proper talent assessment. As CBS Sports notes, if Shough "plays well, great; they have their long-term answer. If he doesn't, they'll likely be in good position to draft someone in 2026" in what's considered a stronger quarterback class.

While pursuing Aaron Rodgers might boost short-term competitiveness, his presence would fundamentally alter the Saints' rebuild timeline.

As CBS Sports points out:

"They're not really in position to contend given the overall state of their roster, so all they'd be doing is giving themselves a higher floor for the 2025 season and making it more difficult to find a long-term answer in 2026."

#3 Financial factors do not make Aaron Rodgers compatible

The financial considerations further tilt the scales against an Aaron Rodgers pursuit. He comes at a potential discount from his market value. But allocating significant resources to a quarterback in his 40s with recent injury history contradicts sound team-building principles for a franchise in transition.

The Saints' quarterback room already contains multiple developmental options. Beyond Shough, they have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

This quarterback depth chart allows the Saints to focus their remaining cap space on strengthening the surrounding roster. This creates a better evaluation environment for Shough while positioning themselves for future success, regardless of how 2025 unfolds.

