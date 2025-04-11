3 reasons why the Saints should pass on Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the biggest names to enter the NFL Draft in recent football memory. Shedeur is not only the son of Deion Sanders, but he is also an extremely talented QB capable of succeeding at the professional level.

However, NFL analysts appear to be split as to when Sanders will be taken in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Some have Sanders as the No. 2 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns, some have him going No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints, some No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and some on the fringe of round one and two.

If he is available at No. 9 for New Orleans, the Saints unquestionably have a decision to make. Derek Carr is a fine NFL QB, however, he is definitely not the long-term answer at the position.

However, do the Saints view Shedeur as the answer at the position either? Here's three reasons why the Saints should pass on Shedeur at No. 9 overall:

3 reasons why the New Orleans Saints should pass on Shedeur Sanders

#1) The offensive line needs improvements

Offensive line is one of the biggest needs for the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft. Should the team select Sanders at No. 9, he will be entering a similar situation as to the one he most recently had with the Colorado Buffaloes, one where he was constantly under pressure and taking sacks.

The Saints could use this pick on Will Campbell or Armand Membou and drastically improve their OL in 2025.

#2) The team needs a full rebuild

The Saints still have a good team on paper at various offensive and defensive positions. Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cam Jordan, and Demario Davis are talented players, however, the majority of the core of the team are approaching the end of their career's.

Drafting Shedeur may improve the QB situation, but a complete rebuild is coming in New Orleans, it just depends on whether management wants to start the process now, and throw a rookie QB into a difficult situation.

#3) Arch Manning

The story writes itself. The Saints struggle in 2025, hold a high draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and select the grandson of legendary New Orleans QB Archie Manning.

Arch Manning is one year away from NFL Draft eligibility, and by all accounts, is one of the most complete QB's in recent college football memory. The Saints could draft non-QB in 2025, then focus their efforts on drafting their QB of the future in 2026.

