NFL Rumors: 3 Reasons why the Seahawks should sign Josh Gordon

The NFL reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon last week. It is the sixth time the league has reinstated the veteran wide receiver. All six times, the NFL suspended the former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots for drug-related issues.

3 Reasons why the Seahawks should sign Josh Gordon

Seattle Times Sports @SeaTimesSports GM John Schneider said the Seahawks will explore re-signing WR Josh Gordon, who is expected to be reinstated by the NFL soon. "We’d like to get rolling with him." st.news/3i75x6Y GM John Schneider said the Seahawks will explore re-signing WR Josh Gordon, who is expected to be reinstated by the NFL soon. "We’d like to get rolling with him." st.news/3i75x6Y

#1 - Russell Wilson likes him

"He's an amazing receiver. A guy who was great for us last season made some great plays. Obviously, he's been a great player over the years and all that."

Russell Wilson said in an interview in 2020.

In the same interview, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback told journalists a little bit more about Gordon's relationship with the team.

"He was going through a lot in his life at the time, to be honest. Those are all personal things. But I think that he did a tremendous job of really bonding with the guys, fitting in the right way. He was about the approach, studying the playbook. He was ready to roll... He fit in the right way."

The star quarterback went a step further and explained why he was personally rooting for Gordon.

"I've always told you guys I'm going to pray for people. I'm going to pray for people to overcome them all. I'm rooting for him to be able to overcome, and hopefully, this time, it's better than the last time."

"More than anything else, it's hopefully a testament to his growth in life. You always want to see people overcome challenges and everything else."

Perhaps the final step in Gordon's recovery is to be back on the field in a place where his teammates are very fond of him.

#2 - Gordon likes Wilson and the Seahawks

The Seahawks have been a player-friendly team since John Schneider and Pete Carroll began running things in 2010. Even former players usually do not have bad things to say about their time with the Seahawks, and Gordon proves this.

Gordon played only one incomplete season for the Seahawks, five games in 2019. But his brief stint with the team left a long-lasting good impression.

The proof is that Gordon stayed in Seattle to work out with Wilson last offseason, even though he was facing a suspension.

#3 - The Seahawks need a third WR

It may have lasted only five games and seven receptions, but his 139 yards and absurd 19.9 yards on average proved that Gordon can still be a big-play guy.

The Seahawks Wire @TheSeahawksWire Wide receiver is far from the Seahawks’ biggest need, but it never hurts to add more talent at that position, especially when a world-class athlete is involved. seahawkswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/27/sea… Wide receiver is far from the Seahawks’ biggest need, but it never hurts to add more talent at that position, especially when a world-class athlete is involved. seahawkswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/27/sea…

His speed and ability to stretch the field may be the last piece in the offensive Seahawks' puzzle. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are constantly working on double coverage. Inserting Gordon in the mix will create short blanket situation defenses. There will not be enough defenders to cover all of the Seahawks' receivers.

