3 Reasons why Seattle Seahawks missed the 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs in the 2022 season with a record of 9-8 as they had a top-10 offense despite their defensive struggles. Entering the 2023 season, they went offense twice and then defense with their three first-round selections in the draft. Despite having the San Francisco 49ers in the division, the Seahawks had a chance to make the playoffs given their efforts in 2022.

However, a combination of factors went against head coach Pete Carroll throughout the season. They had a slim chance of making two straight playoff appearances but fell short on the final week of the regular season. There are more questions than answers in the Pacific Northwest of what could have been. So, what went wrong?

Why the Seattle Seahawks missed the playoffs this season

#1. Losing three division games in four weeks

A case can be made that the Seahawks were the second-best team in the NFC West behind the 49ers on paper. Yet, that's why the game is played on the football field. From Weeks 11 to 14, Seattle lost to the 49ers twice, and the Los Angeles Rams once. They also suffered a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in that stretch.

#2. Coming up short against Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game where they controlled their playoff fate. Yet, Seattle's defense gave up over 450 yards of offense to a Steelers offense that put up 400+ yards just once before that game. That loss dropped the Seahawks into a situation where they had to depend on other teams to control their playoff aspirations.

#3. The defense took a huge step back from last season

Geno Smith and the offense looked good, however, the Seattle Seahawks' defense regressed in 2023, allowing the third-most yards in the NFL. By comparison, Seattle finished 26th in yards allowed in the 2022 season.

In 2022, the defense last season had six games where they allowed 400+ yards, including two with over 500 yards. This season, it was seven games with two over 500 yards. Their run defense did them no favors as they allowed the second-most yards and the third-most touchdowns on the ground.

The defense suffered a setback because of injuries on that side of the ball. This includes having safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu placed on injured reserve. In total, Seattle had seven defensive players on injured reserve this season, which proved costly.