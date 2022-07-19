3 reasons why the Seattle Seahawks will have the worst record in the league this season

For the better part of the past decade, the Seattle Seahawks were considered one of the premier franchises in the NFL. Russell Wilson, their former Pro Bowl-level QB, pushed Seattle to the top of the leaderboards each and every year while posting gaudy stats on a weekly basis.

This upcoming season, Seattle will attempt to get acclimated to life without him. After making his feelings known that he would rather finish his career elsewhere, Seattle placated to Wilson’s wishes. He was sent to the Denver Broncos. With Wilson, the Broncos have emerged as legit Super Bowl contenders. Seattle, on the other hand, will struggle mightily without him.

Wilson's indelible impact will reverberate throughout Seattle’s franchise for years to come. Now, with Drew Lock under center, the once-proud franchise will fall into football purgatory. How long Seattle will be irrelevant is not known, but we do know one thing for certain. They will have the worst record in the NFL in 2022.

#3 - Brutal division

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Currently, the NFL houses several stacked divisions. The AFC East saw two teams emerge as virtual playoff locks last season in the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Also, a revamped Miami Dolphins team and a determined New York Jets squad are anxious to get things going.

The AFC West is even more deadly. With Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert all jockeying for position, the winner of that division will have earned it.

As we take a peek around the league, the NFC West should be viewed as one of the more treacherous divisions. The Seattle Seahawks, smack dab in the middle of those shark-infested waters, will find it nearly impossible to pick up a victory. The San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and of course, the returning Super Bowl Champs, the Los Angeles Rams, all participated in the postseason fun.

The Seahawks will be forced to play against those championship contenders, at least, twice this season. As presently constructed, we simply don’t see a pathway for them to pick up a win in those divisional games.

#2 - Schedule maker did them no favors

NFL Combine

With Russell Wilson frolicking happily in Denver, the Seattle Seahawks will soon find out that life without their perennial Pro Bowl QB will be arduous.

Still, even without Wilson, Seahawks fans were hoping for a reprieve of sorts once the 2022 schedule was officially released. Much to their dismay and disbelief, the schedule makers did them no favors.

Despite being bereft of many offensive weapons, Seattle is getting set to trot out one of the most horrific defenses in the entire league. They’ll be forced to take on several noteworthy teams in 2022. Currently pegged with the 11th most difficult schedule, Seattle will take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LA Rams, Denver Broncos, and a long cast of playoff contenders.

For what it’s worth, Pete Carroll, their Super Bowl-winning head coach, is still behind the scenes calling plays and pushing all the right buttons.

Nevertheless, Carroll’s coaching chops and revered coaching pedigree will be of little use to the Seahawks as the losses pile up.

#1 - Massive downgrade

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos invested heavily into the future of Drew Lock. By and large, the former second-round draft pick had his moments in year one. In five starts, Lock played winning football, leading the Broncos to a 4-1 record.

As Lock’s second full season in the NFL came around, the franchise handed him even more responsibility. With more on his plate, Lock openly accepted the challenge. Still, even with Lock willing to step up, Denver fans were both bemused and acrimonious over his play. In 13 games, Lock would go on to win just four of those games. His overall stats were also nothing to write home about.

Lock completed just 57.3% of his passes while throwing for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions. Twenty-twenty-one wasn’t kind to Lock either, as he would go winless in three starts.

For Seattle, their future now rests firmly on Lock’s shoulders. If his first two seasons are any indication, the former highly touted draft pick will struggle in the win column in his new locale.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far