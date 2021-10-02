3 reasons the Steelers offense will continue to struggle under OC Matt Canada

Through the first three games of the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been a liability. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was supposed to fix the offense, which was one-dimensional in 2020. But the Steelers rank near the bottom in almost every major statistical category thus far in 2021.

The Steelers rank 28th in points per game with just 16.7. The rushing game, which was supposed to improve with Najee Harris, ranks last in yards per game at 53.0. Finally, despite throwing the ball 43.3 times per game, they throw for an average of just 255.3 yards. As long as Canada is the offensive coordinator, the Steelers will continue spinning their tires.

3 reasons the Steelers offense is not working under Matt Canada.

# 1 - Canada is sticking with what they've been running

Canada is sticking by his offensive scheme despite a lackluster start. Canada's scheme is identical to the one used by Randy Fichtner last season. It involves Ben Roethlisberger throwing the ball faster than every quarterback in the NFL (2.35 seconds). Roethlisberger gets rid of the ball for just 6.2 yards per attempt.

Steelers Depot @Steelersdepot Matt Canada on offensive changes: “We’re gonna stick with what we’re doing. That’s not the sexy answer, but we believe we are on the right track.” #Steelers Matt Canada on offensive changes: “We’re gonna stick with what we’re doing. That’s not the sexy answer, but we believe we are on the right track.” #Steelers

Canada promised more misdirection and motion before the snap in the offseason. Neither of those has transpired on the field. On fourth down and ten, the Steelers were content throwing a screen in Week 3. Roethlisberger isn't free to throw deep in this offense because of its conservative nature. If Canada doesn't change, the offense will remain easily exploitable.

# 2 - Roethlisberger is officially past his prime

As much blame gets put on Canada, a lot of blame falls on Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger is 39, and his age is finally showing. He's still a tough player to tackle, but he lacks the mobility to make defenders miss anymore. While Roethlisberger has had targets open outside of his first read, he's missed them more than we're used to seeing.

Bradley Locker @Bradley_Locker



The saddest part: if you tried to find the swing pass to Najee Harris on 4th and 10, you couldn't.



How much longer before the 32 of Ben Roethlisberger's 38 completions were within 10 yards.The saddest part: if you tried to find the swing pass to Najee Harris on 4th and 10, you couldn't.How much longer before the #Steelers realize that this can't work in the modern NFL? 32 of Ben Roethlisberger's 38 completions were within 10 yards.



The saddest part: if you tried to find the swing pass to Najee Harris on 4th and 10, you couldn't.



How much longer before the #Steelers realize that this can't work in the modern NFL? https://t.co/bynvyrP9o5

Roethlisberger used to be talented enough to make his wide receivers look better than they were. He's been under so much distress that he can't do that anymore. All the throws he makes are slants and screens.

Unlike most veteran quarterbacks who can change the play pre-snap, Roethlisberger doesn't. Roethlisberger has put his heart and soul into the Steelers, but it's just not enough at this stage in his career.

# 3 - Canada is misusing Najee Harris

After three games, Harris has 135 rushing yards. He's ranked 35th in the NFL behind Alexander Mattison, who ran for 112 yards alone in Week 3. Harris is a zone runner who can bounce outside the tackles and turn on the jets. Instead of running him there, Canada kept trying to run him inside the tackles. He has 3.1 yards per attempt and is receiving no running room from his offensive line.

Also Read

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB Najee Harris had 19 targets today. That's the second-highest target total from a running back since targets started getting recorded in 1992. (Kamara had 20 in 2018.) Najee Harris had 19 targets today. That's the second-highest target total from a running back since targets started getting recorded in 1992. (Kamara had 20 in 2018.)

Since Harris is a non-factor on the ground, Canada is forcing the ball into his hands in the passing game. He was targeted 19 times in Week 3 and had over 100 yards receiving. Canada's job is to maximize the roster he's been given. The offensive line is a mess, so they either have to make a transaction or change the offense. Because the Steelers' offense is falling and falling fast.

Edited by Samuel Green

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Steelers turn things around with Matt Canada? Yes No 0 votes so far