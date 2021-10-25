3 reasons why Steelers' RB Najee Harris could end up being 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick on running back Najee Harris with the intention of making him a focal point of the offense. That seemed to be a tall task for a rookie.

Harris got off to a bit of a slow start, as did the entire Steelers team. Yet they are now in a bye week with a 3-3 record and Harris has started to heat up. In fact, his play could lead to him being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Here's why that is true.

Why Steelers RB Najee Harris could win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

#3 - He was a starter right away

Harris did not have to wait for an opportunity. He was on the field in Week 1, in which he had 16 carries for 45 yards. This award comes down to production, and playing from the start puts Harris at an early advantage.

Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel Najee Harris during Weeks 1-3:

- 123 rushing yards

- 3.1 yards per carryNajee Harris during Weeks 4-6:

- 265 rushing yards

- 4.3 yards per carrySeems like Najee and Steelers OL are starting to gel. Hopefully good results keep piling on after the bye week. Najee Harris during Weeks 1-3:

Being able to get comfortable with the NFL game at the start of the season also sets him up for more success as the year progresses.

#2 - Rookie quarterbacks starting slow

Rookie quarterbacks are going to have an advantage in this award race if they start from Week 1 and look decent. This year, however, is featuring growing pains all over the NFL for rookie quarterbacks.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The only two who could make a case are Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones. Yet both are off to a modest pace in 2021 and neither is putting up numbers like what Justin Herbert had in 2020.

#1 - He is a dual-threat player

Harris is not just racking up yards as a runner. He is also a talented receiver in the Steelers offense.

So far this year, the rookie has 388 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also has 244 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. So while Harris is chasing a 1,000-yard rushing season, he is also trying to get there as a pass-catcher.

The key for Harris will be the health and well-being of Ben Roethlisberger. If the veteran remains under center, he is going to rely on Harris in a big way for the remainder of the season. While fans may get frustrated with so many short passes, it only benefits Harris' resume as he seeks to receive honors at the end of the season.

