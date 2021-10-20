3 reasons T.Y. Hilton’s return and solid form could save the Colts’ season 

Before the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts made an aggressive move to acquire former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz to pair with T.Y. Hilton.

Indianapolis hoped that would jump-start the franchise toward vying for the playoffs and AFC South division title.

However, it’s seen the team limp through the first six games, holding a 2-4 record, putting them two games behind the Tennessee Titans for the top spot in the division.

The injury bug has hit the Colts in the worst way

The Colts have struggled with health, as the team has missed several key players that have significantly impacted their play this season. However, Indianapolis has demonstrated some improved play over the last few weeks

They have won two out of their last three games with their lone loss over that stretch being giving up a double-digit lead to the red-hot Baltimore Ravens.

It remains quite early in the season, but the Colts are in a tough spot that could see things head sideways if not handled correctly.

Indianapolis received some much-needed help with Hilton returning in Week 6 to make his season debut. Although he suffered a setback against the Houston Texans with a right quad injury, it’s not expected to keep him out of the lineup.

With the Colts eyeing a playoff push, here are three reasons why Hilton could be the missing piece to the puzzle.

3 reasons T.Y. Hilton's return could help save the season for the Colts

#1 - Proven deep-ball threat

Throughout his career, Hilton has been one of the league’s most dynamic big-play wide receivers. Much of his success is rooted in his speed and his route running ability.

His skill set lines up with Wentz’s strong arm which should make for many deep-throw opportunities.

It’s an element the Colts’ offense has largely lacked without Hilton on the field.

#2 - Opens more opportunities for Michael Pittman Jr.

With Hilton out for much of the year, it’s allowed second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to flourish as the team’s top receiving option. He’s tallied 31 receptions for 401 receiving yards and a touchdown.

He’s on pace to post career highs with 83 catches for 1,075 yards. With Hilton in the mix, it will stretch the field and open more opportunities for Pittman Jr. to be a more effective factor.

However, Pittman Jr. is expected to miss some time, which will likely result in an increased role for Hilton.

#3 - More balance to the offense

The insertion of T.Y. Hilton to the active roster also provides a more balanced flow to the offense. This would give Carson Wentz another highly dependable receiving option and provide more opportunities for second-year running back Jonathan Taylor to excel.

Taylor has performed well this year, ranking fifth with 472 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The Wisconsin product is on pace to best his rookie campaign with 1,259 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. If anything, Hilton’s presence can only help maximize offensive production for head coach Frank Reich.

