3 Reasons why teams should stay clear of Cam Newton 

With several NFL rosters rounding into form, Cam Newton believes his current abilities are being treated flippantly. The former league MVP hasn't been the most stunning performer over the past few seasons. This has resulted in countless dubious voices surrounding his aptness to contribute to a championship contender.

As the intensity of training camp battles continues to ramp up, several teams could be forced to give Newton a look if the injury bug rears its ugly head. Still, despite what transpires during those heated sessions in camp, and regardless of what Newton has to say about his ever-eroding game, teams should steer clear of him.

On paper, his game is more than capable of seducing NFL talent evaluators. Not long ago, Newton's ability to shed tacklers as he made his way to the end zone, as well as his propensity for the dramatics, made him a fan favorite.

That said, Newton should no longer be allowed to take up a roster spot on any team. Sit back and relax as we explain why Newton’s time in the league may be drawing to a close.

Cam Newton unwilling to accept reality

Cam Newton at a Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints game

Cam Newton’s unbridled confidence and self-belief allowed him to put together one of the more distinguished careers in NFL history. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, Newton is of the belief that he’s still smack dab in the middle of his prime.

Since being plagued with a never-ending list of shoulder injuries, Newton has spent most of his time watching the game he grew up loving from the sidelines. In 2020, after being released by the Carolina Panthers, Newton attempted to revamp and reshape his image in New England.

At no point, despite the complexities of a Bill Belichick-ran offense, did Newton believe that he was unfit to lead New England to a postseason berth.

NFL prognosticators, on the other hand, were proven right as Newton went on to produce a horrific season. On the year, Newton racked up just 2,657 passing yards, a paltry eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while pushing the Patriots to only seven victories.

Recently, as Newton continues to wait patiently for an NFL team to call, he divulged that he refuses to believe that there are 32 NFL starters that are better than him.

Well, whether Newton wants to admit it or not, there are more than 32 NFL quarterbacks that are better than him at the moment.

Too much attention

Cam Newton at a New England Patriots v New York Giants game

To Cam Newton’s credit, the former league MVP is willing to put his ego aside and accept a backup role on a NFL roster. Before being shown the door by the New England Patriots, Newton admitted that he had no issue rooting Mac Jones on from the sidelines.

Ultimately, while Newton means well, his effervescent attitude and enigmatic personality aren’t suitable for a backup role. In many ways, Newton's off-field celebrity status is akin to Tim Tebow.

Like Newton, Tebow was relegated to several bench roles throughout his transient career. Although, Tebow proved that he was unable to play the QB position efficiently, fans clamored for the former college star.

Newton’s declining production, paired with his larger-than-life personality, would become an unwanted presence for any team willing to give him a shot on their bench.

Nothing left in the tank

Cam Newton in the Wild Card Round - Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints game

At this stage in Cam Newton’s career, his game is unambiguous. Even the staunchest of Newton's supporters are unwilling to mendaciously embellish the current state of his abilities.

In 2020, anxious to prove his doubters and naysayers wrong, Newton produced a horrific season for the New England Patriots.

In 15 games, the former league MVP threw for just 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdowns scores, and 10 interceptions. A seemingly fired-up Newton played his heart out this past season. Still, even with Newton as motivated as ever, the results were horrendous.

In five winless starts for the Carolina Panthers, Newton threw for just 684 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Also, his accuracy issues reared their ugly head as he completed just 54.8% of his passes.

Although it pains Newton to hear this, the former number one overall pick has absolutely nothing left in the tank.

