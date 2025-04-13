3 reasons why the Texans should pass on Josh Simmons in 2025 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans traded star offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Although the team did acquire various draft picks in both the 2025 and 2026 NFL drafts, the move did open up a need at the offensive line position for the Texans.

Ad

As a result, Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons has been linked to the Texas franchise.

However, the Texans also need help at other positions on both the offense and defense. Due to this, let's take a look at three reasons why the Texans should pass on Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 reasons the Houston Texans should pass on Josh Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft

#1) There are other elite OT options available in the 2025 NFL Draft

Ad

Trending

Although Simmons had a phenomenal career at Ohio State, other elite offensive tackle options are available in this year's draft. Missouri's Armand Membou, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. and LSU's Will Campbell are projected ahead of Simmons, according to ESPN.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicted the Texans would select Banks over Simmons in his 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0.

#2) Simmons has a significant injury history

Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon during the 2024 season, something that resulted in surgery and a long time off the football field. Although he appears to be ready for the 2025 NFL season, some teams may have some added hesitation in selecting someone in the first round who is coming off a major injury, like the one Simmons suffered in the 2024 season.

Ad

#3) NFL draft unpredictability

Although offensive line would be the obvious choice for the Texans, the draft always has various surprises that favor more flashy offensive positions. The Texans have questions at WR because of the significant injury to Tank Dell in 2024. As a result, it is not out of the question for the Texans to add to their offensive receiving group to help their star QB, CJ Stroud.

Elite talents like Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III should be available when the Texans select in the first round and could cause the Texans to pass on selecting Simmons later this April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place