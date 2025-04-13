3 reasons why the Texans should select Emeka Egbuka in 2025 NFL Draft

Emeka Egbuka is one of the top wide receivers available in the 2025 NFL Draft. An elite route runner with strong hands and an ability to create after the catch with the football, there are many teams who would love to add Egbuka to their offensive unit.

The Houston Texans lost Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots this offseason and have questions about whether star WR Tank Dell will be fully healthy for the 2025 campaign. As a result, it would make sense for the Texans to look to add to their WR depth this year to provide star QB CJ Stroud with another elite option on the outside.

Let's take a look at three reasons why the Houston Texans should select Emeka Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft:

#1) Tank Dell may not be ready for the 2025 season

Dell suffered a devastating injury that impacted his ACL, MCL, LCL, meniscus, and knee bone in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last year. As a result, Dell's availability is legitimately in doubt for the 2025 campaign.

The Houston Texans are ready to win now, and need another receiver opposite elite WR Nico Collins. If Dell cannot play in 2025, the Texans need a replacement. Egbuka would be able to make an instant impact should he be drafted by the Texans.

#2) Emeka Egbuka is ready for the NFL

Egbuka is a player who is ready for the NFL. While some players may not have the route running skills to succeed at the NFL level just yet, Egbuka has the ability to set himself apart from the rest of the rookie WR class.

At Ohio State in 2024, Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns.

#3) CJ Stroud and Emeka Egbuka were former teammates at Ohio State

Stroud and Egbuka were teammates at Ohio State and both had phenomenal campaigns with the Buckeyes in 2022. Stroud had 3,688 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Meanwhile, Egbuka had 74 receptions for 1,151 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns.

As is evident, the connection is there between Stroud and Egbuka.

