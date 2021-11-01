3 reasons why the Texans are still looking to hold on to QB Deshaun Watson 

The biggest storyline of 2021 has been about who's going to bite the bullet and trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has not played a single snap this season as he awaits a battle over 20 civil lawsuits against him concerning allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The Houston Texans have elected to keep Deshaun Watson inactive for each game so far in 2021 with no plans to start him. The Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers have been heavily rumored to make a move for Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… Houston Texans are prepared to keep Deshaun Watson past Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, even as many in the organization would like to deal him and turn the page, per league sources. Houston Texans are prepared to keep Deshaun Watson past Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, even as many in the organization would like to deal him and turn the page, per league sources.nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%…

Reports on Sunday have stated that the Houston Texans may not trade Deshaun Watson and keep him on the roster for the rest of 2021. It's an odd thing to see after several weeks of intense rumors surrounding trades for Watson. The Texans have been asking for a bounty with at least two first-round picks for a quarterback that may not be available to play beyond this season. Why would the Houston Texans decide to keep Deshaun Watson after sitting him through eight weeks of the season?

Why is Deshaun Watson still with the Texans?

#1 - No worthy offers

The Houston Texans originally released the bounty they wanted in a trade for Deshaun Watson, which included three first-round picks along with a couple of second-round picks or high-profile players. It was seen as an absurd amount, even for Deshaun Watson's talent on the field. It seemed as if the team would be willing to accept two first-round picks, but wouldn't go any lower.

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to the trade for months and had enough draft capital to give up for the quarterback.

If the Houston Texans are rumored to be keeping Deshaun Watson around, it is quite possible that no team offered enough to make a deal happen. Giving up two first-round picks means you are giving up on your future draft plans for top talent. If Deshaun Watson ends up not playing past 2021, your franchise is in a huge hole that you dug yourself.

It wouldn't be a surprise if no one offered the right amount to satisfy the Texans. Part of Miami's deal for Watson is to give up first-round picks, but they want his legal issues resolved first (a major wrench in the plans).

#2 - Teams don't want the backlash

Gritty Get Litty 🚩 @GrittyGetLitty @PHLEaglesNation



Absolutely ridiculous and I don’t believe the city would get behind him either. @deshaunwatson If we trade for a man with 23 active sexual assault allegations we deserve everything we get in the media, in terms of fan backlash, and if he gets benched by the NFL we deserve the losses too.Absolutely ridiculous and I don’t believe the city would get behind him either. @PHLEaglesNation @deshaunwatson If we trade for a man with 23 active sexual assault allegations we deserve everything we get in the media, in terms of fan backlash, and if he gets benched by the NFL we deserve the losses too. Absolutely ridiculous and I don’t believe the city would get behind him either.

Another likely factor is that teams involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans realize that the risk is not worth the reward. It's a fair point, too. Acquiring Deshaun Watson would anger almost any fanbase, as the allegations against him are severe and could warrant possible prison time for the quarterback if he is indeed found guilty.

There is also the possibility that teams could lose sponsorships and endorsements from high-profile companies who don't want to be associated with Deshaun Watson's name under the present circumstances. If Watson ends up losing his case and is found guilty, then he destroys the reputation of the team he is part of, although the Houston Texans won the trade in a huge way and are, for the most part, unscathed in the aftermath.

#3 - Deshaun Watson's choice

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz ESPN reports Dolphins remain only team to which Watson, so far, has agreed to waive no trade clause.. Dolphins must guard against acute WD (Watson desperation) if today's result is as lopsided as last two Fins-Bills games (Miami outscored by 65) ESPN reports Dolphins remain only team to which Watson, so far, has agreed to waive no trade clause.. Dolphins must guard against acute WD (Watson desperation) if today's result is as lopsided as last two Fins-Bills games (Miami outscored by 65)

There is one small detail in this situation that some people may not think about: Deshaun Watson's no-trade clause. Because of his contract, Watson basically has the final say on whether he will be traded and to which team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It was reported that he waived his clause only for the Miami Dolphins, which gives more truth to the idea that Miami didn't offer enough to make it happen. There is also the possibility of Watson changing his mind; he may have decided to stay under the radar until after his legal issues are taken care of, which would be the best thing for him and the NFL at this time. Either way, the most unlikely scenario is that the Texans plan to keep Watson and play him in the second half of the season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht