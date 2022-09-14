3 Reasons why things will only get worse for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers following defeat to Vikings

Following three consecutive seasons of winning at least 13 games, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were given a humongous slice of humble pie in the first week of the season.

An overwhelmingly confident Packers squad strolled into US Bank Stadium as a slight favorite against the Minnesota Vikings. However, with Rodgers playing his first game without the services of Davante Adams in nearly a decade, his inability to produce on the offensive side of the ball was glaring.

The Green Bay quarterback, of course, is well known for taking a deep breath before telling his naysayers to relax. Nevertheless, we'll let you know why this time will be incredibly different.

#1 - No patience

Despite being calm, cool, and collected on the football field, Aaron Rodgers is anything but that behind the scenes. On countless occasions, Rodgers has openly chastised his receivers for running the wrong routes and dropping consequential passes in pivotal moments.

Before the new league year officially kicked off, Rodgers did just that by ripping his receivers for their lackadaisical efforts. Admittedly, Rodgers had every reason to be visibly pissed off. During their Week 1 showdown against the Vikings, Rodgers finished the game with just 195 passing yards, not a single touchdown, and one interception.

As the back-to-back league MVP prepares for a winnable showdown against the Chicago Bears, fans of the impetuous quarterback can expect more rough nights at the office this season.

#2 - The schedule doesn't get any easier

As we gaze upon the Green Bay Packers' upcoming schedule, NFL decision-makers did them absolutely no favors. Heading into Week 2, the game against the Chicago Bears appears winnable. However, considering the Bears are fresh off a performance in which they stomped the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers have much to worry about.

Week 3 should already be chalked up as an embarrassing loss as the Packers visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even some of their soft touches, such as the New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders, appear to be daunting tasks.

The Packers have absolutely no weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and they appear to be in no rush to offer Rodgers any help. They are in for a long and dreadful season.

#3 - The defense doesn't seem dominant enough

We know it's just Week 1. However, based on what we saw in the season's opening game, the Packers defense seems to be in serious need of some massive upgrades.

Kirk Cousins, a more than respectable quarterback, shredded them all game long. The former Pro Bowl signal-caller threw for 277 yards and two scores while completing 71.9 percent of his passes.

The Packers' inability to come up with stops in crucial third-down situations, coupled with a horrific run-stopping defense, giving up 90 yards to Dalvin Cook for an average of 4.5 yards per carry, should scare their fans. Unless they figure something out quickly, opposing squads will have a field day when the Packers stroll into town.

