3 reasons why Tom Brady doesn't like being called the GOAT

Tom Brady has long been referred to as the greatest NFL player of all time aka the “GOAT.” The GOAT discussion has been raging across all sports and is debated daily on sports talk radio, podcasts and television. Very few athletes, though, have cemented their names in this discussion.

Brady sits alone at the top of the NFL's greatest of all time debates, and with seven Super Bowl rings to his name, it's hard to argue otherwise.

Tom Brady dislikes the "NFL GOAT" title

Many NFL fans probably don’t know that the man, the myth, the legend himself, Tom Edward Patrick Brady Jr. doesn’t like to be called the GOAT.

After winning his sixth Super Bowl ring, Brady sat down with NFL great turned broadcaster Michael Strahan, where he revealed his dislike for the GOAT title.

Let's take a closer look at three reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback does not like being called the GOAT.

#1 - It makes him cringe

During his chat with New York Giants legend Michael Strahan, Tom Brady talked about being called the GOAT. The Tampa Bay supersta said he finds the title "cringeworthy."

“I don’t even like that. I don’t even like it. It makes me cringe, it makes me cringe. It makes me cringe…..” , Brady said.

#2 - Brady doesn't take compliments well

Tom Brady then went on to explain that he doesn’t take compliments well. The legendary signal-caller claimed he would rather hear people talk about him than shower him with praise.

“I guess I take compliments worse than I take…I wish you would say, ‘you’re trash, you’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more and I would say ‘thank you very much, I’m gonna go prove you wrong.'” Brady stated.

#3 - Motivation

As Tom Brady’s quote above-mentioned illustrates, he is always looking for motivation to prove people wrong. Remember, this is a guy who was drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

This is also what a number of top athletes have referred to, claiming that the jibes only work to fuel the desire to win at all costs. It's what drove Michael Jordan to unprecedented heights and it's what drives the ultra-competitive Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB.

Tom Brady's notable NFL records

Seven-time Super Bowl champion

Five-time Super Bowl MVP

Three-time NFL MVP

Two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year

NFL comeback Player of the Year

14-time Pro Bowler

Most NFL career wins

Most career touchdown passes

Most career passing yards

Most career passing attempts

Edited by Colin D'Cunha