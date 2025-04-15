Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey has been rumored to be on the trading block ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Ramsey has been one of the best cornerbacks in football throughout his career with the Jaguars, Rams, and now Dolphins, but he might be suiting up for his fourth team in 2025.

Ramsey has been voted to seven Pro Bowls in his career, as well as being voted All-Pro on three occasions. He also won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

With an illustrious CV like Ramsey's, it begs the question: Why would the Dolphins look to trade him ahead of the 2025 NFL season?

3 reasons why trading Jalen Ramsey is the right move for Miami Dolphins

#1 - Age

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks for the best part of a decade, but he could be due for a decline soon due to his age.

Ramsey will be 31 years old during the 2025 season, an age at which many stars begin their decline. Ramsey's two interceptions are the fewest he's had in a season in which he's played every game since his rookie year back in 2016.

#2 - Contract

The Dolphins handed Jalen Ramsey a new contract during the 2024 season as he penned a three–year, $72.30 million contract extension that includes $24.23 million guaranteed. At the time, this made him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

However, with Miami looking to move on from Ramsey less than a year later, it could have severe consequences for the team in 2025.

According to NBC, a trade before June 1 will trigger a $25.213 million dead-money charge. After June 1, a trade would split the dead money into $6.745 million in 2025 and $18.468 million in 2026.

Ramsey also has a fully guaranteed option bonus for 2025, in the amount of $18.98 million. The new team would be on the hook for that payment, along with a fully guaranteed base salary for 2025 of $1.255 million.

This makes it tricky to get rid of Ramsey, and would likely mean the Dolphins paying at least some of that money to trade him away.

#3 - Miami in a rebuild

The Dolphins are potentially looking to enter a rebuild, with many of their veterans leaving the team this offseason. Calais Campbell and Jordan Poyer have already departed, and Tyreek Hill has been part of trade talks himself all offseason.

As Miami looks to get younger across the board, a veteran like Jalen Ramsey might be better suited to playing football, where he can possibly win another ring.

