3 reasons why Tyreek Hill is already a Hall of Famer

Tyreek Hill is the most-dangerous offensive player in the game when he has the ball in his hands. He is one of the NFL's quickest and shiftiest players.

He has a massive effect on the game from both an offensive and special teams perspective. No. 10 has the ability to take the ball to the house at any given moment.

He had a massive hand in helping guide the Kansas City Chiefs to their second-ever Super Bowl win in 2019. His ability to change the game with his speed and skills is what turned him into a potential Hall of Fame player.

In fact, if he were to retire right now, he would be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibilty.

Let's discuss the three reasons why Hill is worthy.

Tyreek Hill: Why he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

#1 - Ridiculous numbers

In the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City (2016-2021), Hill recorded four 1,100-yard seasons. He also was targeted over 130 times in three of those seasons. According to Pro Football Reference, Hill led the league in yards per touch in both 2018 and 2020.

In total, Tyreek Hill has 10,540 career all-purpose yards. That is, in part, to his already 1,005 career punt return yards and 384 career kick return yards. His career mark of 10,540 yards is better than Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Shannon Sharpe and Gale Sayers. It is also more than current stars Travis Kelce and Davante Adams.

At just 29, he is one of the best playmakers ever.

#2 - Best at his position

Again, Tyreek Hill can affect the game in multiple ways. He is most dangerous at the wide receiver position, first and foremost. Hill is top five in Chiefs' history in targets, receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and he ranks first in yards per game (72.9). Again, he spent just six seasons in Kansas City and left for Miami at the age of 27. He is one of the best players to ever play in Kansas City.

#3 - Perennial All-Pro

In the first seven years of his career, Tyreek Hill has earned seven Pro-Bowl nods and five All-Pro selections (four First-Team appearances). It is hard to find a better start to a great career than Hill's.

Additionally, he was named to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team. Of course, the crowning jewel came in 2019 when Kansas City won the Super Bowl.

Simply put, Hill is an elite player every single time he touches the ball. Even as he moves toward the age of 30, he is still as dangerous as ever. In his first year in Miami last season, he set career-highs in targets (170), receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

If he were to retire today, he would a shoe-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Anyone who knows football knows that.

