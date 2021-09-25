3 reasons why Urban Meyer will overcome bumpy start to NFL coaching career

As soon as Urban Meyer made his comment that the NFL was like Alabama facing every other week, you knew that there would be those who would jump in and castigate him out of depth.

But taking his comments and spinning them the way they have been done does not give any clue as to what Urban Meyer is thinking. If anything, they give more of a clue as to what those commenting on the topic wish for.

Those wishing Urban Meyer to fail might want to contain their glee for the moment, because there is a very good chance that he will succeed in the NFL.

Reasons Urban Meyer will succeed in the NFL

#1 - He is a winner

One thing any coach needs to succeed in the NFL is a winning mentality and Urban Meyer has it in spades. He is one of the most decorated college football coaches of all time.

A look at his resume shows 3 Big Ten Championships and 2 SEC Championships. Pop Warner and Nick Saban are the only two other coaches who have won national championships with two different teams.

#2 - He himself ruled out a return to college in the immediate future

As soon as USC fired its coach, the mania for Urban Meyer to take over there was immense. It has forced him to come out and categorically state there is "no chance" that he will take that position.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer answers a question about USC speculation now that the job is open: “No chance. I’m committed to here and building an organization.” #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer answers a question about USC speculation now that the job is open: “No chance. I’m committed to here and building an organization.”

College football is not something that he seems likely to go back to. One must remember that he had quit college football and only came out of his forced exile when the NFL came calling.

So, for Urban Meyer, if we are reading him right, wants to stick with the NFL or nothing else. NFL or bust is a good strategy for a coach looking for success.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars need time to improve

One must remember that the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the league last year. They have a new quarterback, who is a rookie. Their running game is not up to scratch either.

What is needed is for the franchise to give Urban Meyer time to get the personnel he wants and build over a couple of seasons. If he can get the players he wants who can compete equally in the NFL, then he automatically will not feel that every game is against Alabama.

