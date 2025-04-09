3 reasos why Patriots should pass on Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL Draft

Abdul Carter had a phenomenal college football career at Penn State. In 2024, he finished the season with 68 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions.
With comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, many analysts around football are projecting Carter as a top five, if not top three overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The New England Patriots select at No. 4 overall and have a need to improve both their offensive and defensive units through the selection process this year.
However, let's take a look at three reasons why the Patriots should pass on selecting Carter at No. 4 overall.
3 reasons why the New England Patriots should pass on Abdul Carter
#1) Abdul Carter may not be available
There is a very real chance that Carter is selected by the time the Patriots are picking on draft night. Although every team at the top of the draft order has remained quiet on their plans for draft night, there is a belief that the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants are considering selecting Carter at No. 2 or No. 3 overall, respectively.
If this were the case, the Patriots would not even be able to consider selecting Carter No. 4 overall.
#2 QB Drake Maye needs help on offense
The Patriots signed free agent WR Stefon Diggs via free agency this offseason. However, the veteran receiver is coming off a torn ACL from last year and it is unknown whether he will fully return to form in 2025.
As a result, the Patriots may look to add to their receiving group to help their star QB Drake Maye. If Travis Hunter is available at No. 4 overall, there is a chance that the New England franchise prioritizes offense over defense and decides against taking Carter.
#3 Injury concerns
By all reports, the current injuries to Abdul Carter are not serious and should not impact his draft stock at all. However, Carter has been injured various times over the past few seasons, something that could cause some hesitation for the Patriots at the No. 4 overall spot.
Despite this, Carter is a generational talent whose draft stock is most likely not going to change because of his injury history.
