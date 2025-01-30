3 Super Bowls that ended in blowout losses feat. San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos in 1990

The Super Bowl sees the AFC champions face off against the NFC title holders in the biggest game of the football season. However, it's not out of the ordinary for a Super Bowl game to end in a lopsided result for one franchise.

Let's take a look at three notable examples of when one team blew out their opponents at the Super Bowl.

Three Super Bowls that ended in blowout losses

#1. Seattle Seahawks 43-8 Denver Broncos in 2014

Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos were statistically the greatest offensive team in the NFL's history. The Sheriff led the Broncos to numerous blowout wins in the regular season, and their offensive game plan was the stuff of legend. Hence, they would have fancied their chances in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the Seahawks' secondary, better known as the "Legion of Boom," had other plans. The unit, comprising Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, and Brandon Browner, shut down Denver's trademark passing game. It wasn't close from the start. Seattle scored 43 points on the Broncos while allowing just eight in return.

#2. Chicago Bears 46-10 New England Patriots in 1986

10/7/11 - President Obama welcomes the Chicago Bears 1985 team members to the White House. They had been invited there in 1986 to celebrate their Super Bowl Victory then but the event was cancelled due to the space shuttle crash. photo - Source: Getty

Long before the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady days, the New England Patriots reached a Super Bowl. The Raymond Berry-coached franchise was set to face off against the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.

The Bears boasted one of the greatest defenses in NFL history and they were at full strength versus the Patriots. The Patriots were first to get points on the board, but that was as good as it got for them in the game. The Bears responded with a phenomenal 44 unanswered points, scoring and shutting down the Patriots at will.

#3. San Francisco 49ers 55-10 Denver Broncos in 1990

Joe Montana #16 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after the 49ers scored against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXIV on January 22, 1990 at the Super Dome in New Orleans, LA. - Source: Getty

A team consisting of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Roger Craig would always be a tough unit to contain. However, that, coupled with a motivated defense, is the stuff of nightmares in the NFL.

That's what the Denver Broncos went through in Super Bowl XXIV as they faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. The game was never close, as Montana found his pass catchers with ease while the defense had a stellar day at the office.

You know it's a very lopsided game when the opponent scores their only touchdown in the third quarter and none during the rest of the game. The 49ers ran out to a 55-10 victory in the biggest blowout win in Super Bowl history.

