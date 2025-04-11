3 T.J. Watt trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL draft 

T.J. Watt might be wanting out of the Pittsburgh Steelers after eight seasons of monstrously dominant individual performance that include a Defensive Player of the Year Award, yet not a single playoff win to show for it.

Ad

On Wednesday, the dominant pass-rushing linebacker posted this image of himself flashing the peace sign on his Instagram story:

TJ Watt hints at leaving Steelers (Source: @tjwatt90/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With him entering the final year of his current contract, General Manager Omar Khan still has some time to broker a deal with a team eager to upgrade its roster.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here are some potential trade packages that could attract his attention.

3 best trade packages for Steelers LB/EDGE TJ Watt

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Chargers are still reeling from ditching Joey Bosa, who had been one-half of a very intimidating duo alongside Khalil Mack. And with the AFC West suddenly looking interesting in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss, they need an upgrade from the likes of Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu if they want to clinch the division for the first time since the days of Philip Rivers.

Ad

Projected package: LAC receives TJ Watt for Tuli Tuipulotu and a swap of 2026 first-round picks.

#2. Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The Atlanta Falcons have filled their Matthew Judon-shaped hole with Leonard Floyd. But one pass rusher is not enough to unseat Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the top of the NFC South.

Ad

They need a dominator who can change the flow and outcome of a game, and someone like Watt could be the key to that.

Projected package: ATL receives TJ Watt for Arnold Ebiketie and a 2026 second-round pick.

#1. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans' release of Harold Landry created a major hole in their pass rush, something that Arden Key cannot fill on his own. With the Houston Texans looking offensively vulnerable thanks to the firing of coordinator Bobby Slowik, they have a major chance to grab an elite player who can help them dethrone the reigning AFC South champions.

Ad

Cam Ward is the obvious offensive move for this team. Now, it is time for them to make their most obvious defensive move.

Projected package: TEN receives TJ Watt for a 2026 first-round pick.

Which team do you think T.J. Watt will be playing for next season? Do you think any of these trade packages work best? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.