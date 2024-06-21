3 TE sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Jake Ferguson 

Tight ends are often the most challenging fantasy football position to navigate. With the rare exceptions of just a few elite options, such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, the rest of the field is much weaker compared to other positons. This makes it crucial for managers to have the ability to find late-round value from their tight ends.

While most tight ends are extremely inconsistent in fantasy football, some will surely carry more upside than others into the 2024 NFL season. Targeting some of these potential sleepers can provide a fantasy roster with a huge advantage. Here are three who could be sleepers this season.

Sleeper TEs to target in 2024 fantasy football

#1 - Evan Engram

Since joining the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago, Evan Engram has been one of the best overall fantasy football tight ends in the NFL. He has finished among the top six players in total fantasy points in each of the past two seasons, but still seems to be flying under the radar in many leagues.

Engram's massive output last season included 114 receptions on 143 targets for 963 yards and four touchdowns. His outlook for the 2024 season could be even brighter with Calvin Ridley departing during the offseason, making him one of the best mid-round values in fantasy drafts this year.

#2 - Jake Ferguson

In his first season as a starting tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, Jake Ferguson was elected to the Pro Bowl. He also turned in a solid fantasy football season, finishing among the top 10 weekly players in his position seven times.

With another year of experience and further developing his chemistry with Dak Prescott, Ferguson is a candidate to be one of the breakout stars of the upcoming season. Prescott has always targeted his tight ends heavily during his career, and with no wide receivers past CeeDee Lamb to truly challenge his workload, Ferguson is an intriguing target in fantasy drafts.

#3 - Mike Gesicki

Unfortunate circumstances may have been the biggest reason for Mike Gesicki losing almost all of his fantasy football value in recent years. He was buried on the depth chart for the New England Patriots last season, and the year before, Mike McDaniel's offensive system mostly used his tight ends as blockers.

Now with his third team in three years, Gesicki could be a bounce back candidate in the 2024 NFL season. He previously demonstrated his upside by finishing among the top 12 tight ends in three consecutive seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He now joins one of the best passing offenses in the Cincinnati Bengals, so he's worth a shot toward the end of fantasy drafts this year.