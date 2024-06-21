3 TE sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Jake Ferguson 

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 TE sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Jake Ferguson 

3 TE sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Jake Ferguson 

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 21, 2024 20:30 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
Sleeper TEs in 2024 fantasy football

Tight ends are often the most challenging fantasy football position to navigate. With the rare exceptions of just a few elite options, such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, the rest of the field is much weaker compared to other positons. This makes it crucial for managers to have the ability to find late-round value from their tight ends.

While most tight ends are extremely inconsistent in fantasy football, some will surely carry more upside than others into the 2024 NFL season. Targeting some of these potential sleepers can provide a fantasy roster with a huge advantage. Here are three who could be sleepers this season.

Sleeper TEs to target in 2024 fantasy football

Evan Engram
Evan Engram

With the 2024 fantasy football season on the horizon, be sure to check out our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer & lock down your squad.

#1 - Evan Engram

also-read-trending Trending

Since joining the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago, Evan Engram has been one of the best overall fantasy football tight ends in the NFL. He has finished among the top six players in total fantasy points in each of the past two seasons, but still seems to be flying under the radar in many leagues.

Engram's massive output last season included 114 receptions on 143 targets for 963 yards and four touchdowns. His outlook for the 2024 season could be even brighter with Calvin Ridley departing during the offseason, making him one of the best mid-round values in fantasy drafts this year.

#2 - Jake Ferguson

In his first season as a starting tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, Jake Ferguson was elected to the Pro Bowl. He also turned in a solid fantasy football season, finishing among the top 10 weekly players in his position seven times.

With another year of experience and further developing his chemistry with Dak Prescott, Ferguson is a candidate to be one of the breakout stars of the upcoming season. Prescott has always targeted his tight ends heavily during his career, and with no wide receivers past CeeDee Lamb to truly challenge his workload, Ferguson is an intriguing target in fantasy drafts.

#3 - Mike Gesicki

Unfortunate circumstances may have been the biggest reason for Mike Gesicki losing almost all of his fantasy football value in recent years. He was buried on the depth chart for the New England Patriots last season, and the year before, Mike McDaniel's offensive system mostly used his tight ends as blockers.

Now with his third team in three years, Gesicki could be a bounce back candidate in the 2024 NFL season. He previously demonstrated his upside by finishing among the top 12 tight ends in three consecutive seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He now joins one of the best passing offenses in the Cincinnati Bengals, so he's worth a shot toward the end of fantasy drafts this year.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी