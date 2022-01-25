3 teams Aaron Rodgers should avoid joining in 2022 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers seems more than likely to leave Green Bay in the coming offseason. It will be a disappointment for both the player and the team that he has won only one Super Bowl despite his talent, but practical difficulties mean that his time is nearing the end.

The Packers are expected to be 44 million USD above the salary cap for next season and would need a rebuild. There is doubt whether star receiver Davante Adams will be with the team next season with his contract expiring.

With all of that happening, Aaron Rodgers has made his feelings clear when he said,

“I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing.”

The Packers will also benefit if Aaron Rodgers moves on as it will give them the chance to move the biggest portion of their salary cap with him so they can focus on retaining others. In such a scenario, many teams will be circling to land an elite quarterback like Rodgers.

Here are the teams he should avoid.

Teams for Aaron Rodgers to avoid moving to next season

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The assumption that many are making is that when Ben Roethlisberger retires, another future Hall-of-Famer like Aaron Rodgers coming in will immediately make them Super Bowl contenders. But while it will definitely benefit the Steelers, Rodgers must note that their defense is not of Super Bowl caliber.

This regular season, they allowed 361.1 yards per game. They ranked 24th in the league in the regular season.

Overcoming that on a regular basis will be tough, even for an elite quarterback.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

A second team often floated around are the New Orleans Saints. The hope again is that he will step into Drew Brees' shoes and lead the time back in the playoffs.

But there are a couple of issues with this as well.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints. Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/CSJUHfvKTd

While their defense was alright, ranking fifth in yards allowed, he will face Tom Brady regularly in the conference. That is not something even Aaron Rodgers will enjoy doing on a regular basis as it will impeed them getting the top seed or the division championship every season.

Additionally, the New Orleans Saints have a worse cap position than the Green Bay Packers and that is not something Rodgers should have to negotiate in his waning years.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are another team being linked with Aaron Rodgers. But with a new head coach coming in next season, he should not be the one to take the risk and be blamed for their failures if things do not work out.

Steven Kriz @skrizPO When all the GB people think Rodgers is coming to Denver, you gotta think Rodgers is coming to Denver… When all the GB people think Rodgers is coming to Denver, you gotta think Rodgers is coming to Denver…

He needs to go to a team that is established, with a good defense, whose coach has been retained from last season and where he has a direct path to the conference every year as he does with Green Bay.

