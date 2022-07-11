3 teams that could go 17-0 in the 2022 NFL season - feat. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Every year, fans hope their favorite NFL team goes undefeated for the entire season. However, this accomplishment is extremely rare. It is so rare, in fact, that only two teams have ever done it before.

The first team to do so was the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 14-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs, winning Super Bowl VII. The other unbeaten team were the 2007 New England Patriots, who went 16-0 in the regular season. Their playoff record was 2-1, as they lost Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants.

Here are three NFL teams that have a realistic shot at an undefeated season in the 2022 campaign:

#1- Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had a good start to the 2021 NFL season, with quarterback Carson Wentz under center. They were poised to get into the playoffs in a wildcard spot. However, they had a meltdown near the end of the campaign. While the Colts needed just one win in their last two games, they blew the lead against the Las Vegas Raiders and lost by double digits to the weakest team of 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even though they could not make the playoffs last year, this is a team that has a good chance of going undefeated. They will learn from the mistakes and blown opportunities of last year and use it as motivation to perform better in 2022.

Looking ahead, the Indianapolis Colts have a relatively easy schedule. It is the sixth weakest in the NFL. They have an excellent rushing offense and great running talent such as Jonathan Taylor. Additionally, the Colts traded Wentz and acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran quarterback should add a lot of value to this squad.

#2- New England Patriots

Yes, this is a surprising pick. The Patriots are right in the middle for strength of schedule next season (16th) and are lacking a bit of quarterback experience. Mac Jones is only entering his second year in the NFL, but based on his rookie season, there is cause for optimism.

The Patriots are a dark horse to go 17-0, thanks to their brilliant head coach and spectacular defense. The same combination last year got them into the playoffs Wild Card round. They had a slow start and finish, and went on a 8-0 run midway through the season.

They will likely improve on what they did in 2021.

#3- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The final team that might go unbeaten is an obvious choice: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will be led by Tom Brady, who came out of retirement for at least one more season in the NFL.

The Buccaeers have arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, leading a potent offense. Despite their defensive struggles, their offensive power will be more than enough to outscore their opponents. Tampa Bay have the fourth hardest schedule in the NFL, but this won't slow them down.

Will Tom Brady repeat his 2007 achievement with the Buccaneers? With the season kicking-off in just two months time, we don't have long to wait before we find out.

