3 teams that would be the perfect fit for Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

Ben Roethlisberger has all but said this will be his final year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that does not necessarily mean he is headed for retirement.

Roethlisberger could take the Philip Rivers route and spend a season making a ton of money with a new team. But which NFL teams are a good fit? A few in particular stand out as good one-year options for the veteran quarterback.

Gerry Dulac @gerrydulac BREAKING; Ben Roethlisberger said today that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field, his first public indication he will retire after the season. BREAKING; Ben Roethlisberger said today that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field, his first public indication he will retire after the season.

3 NFL teams that should target Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are desperate for a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, neither Drew Lock nor Teddy Bridgewater appear to be long-term answers. That means Denver should be expected to take their place in the offseason quarterback sweepstakes that could include Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

But what if Denver misses out on both stars? Roethlisberger is the perfect one-year player to slot in as Denver seek out a young quarterback. They have been trying for years since Peyton Manning retired, and having a proven quarterback like Big Ben under center should mean the Broncos are fighting for the postseason.

Broncos fans obviously want a longer-term situation. But if it comes to Roethlisberger or Lock, the former is the better option.

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in a weird spot at the quarterback position. Jameis Winston should return in 2022, but he will be coming off an ACL injury. That means the Saints could decide to move on from him.

That leaves Taysom Hill as the starter. Given recent evidence, he still looks better as a gadget player who does everything on offense. The Saints could also save tens of millions of dollars in that scenario, given his unique contract structure. Hill gets paid way more if he is the full-time starting quarterback.

Main Team @MainTeamSports2 Taysom Hill with his 3rd INT of the night. Taysom Hill with his 3rd INT of the night. https://t.co/MUoRayRWsk

Roethlisberger could pair up with Sean Payton for a year, as the Saints, like the Broncos, delay a future decision. That would work for both sides as Roethlisberger would join a team stacked with talent where he would not have to carry the offense. Hill would also be around to add a different dynamic to the attack.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

#1 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team have Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback. While he has been suitable, it is unlikely that a major extension will be handed to him.

Washington had their plans blown up when it became clear Dwayne Haskins was not the future. Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to start the season, only to suffer an injury in Week 1 and clear the way for Heinicke.

Washington could take the same approach in 2022, this time with Roethlisberger. Heinicke could remain on the roster as insurance and the Washington offense could have an experienced signal-caller in Roethlisberger.

This would allow head coach Ron Rivera and the front office to better evaluate the rest of the talent in offense, so they can go out in 2023 and find a quarterback who best fits the makeup of the organization.

