3 teams with no players at Pro Bowl 2024 feat. New England Patriots

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers making the Super Bowl and having multiple Pro Bowl players each, many replacements have been filled. With injuries and other players opting to not play in the Pro Bowl, there were 27 replacements announced by the NFL.

The Pro Bowl games take place from Feb. 1 to Feb.4, with the Pro Bowl game being played on the fourth.

Here are some of the Pro Bowl replacements:

With the replacements, there are still three teams who didn't have a single player make the Pro Bowl this season. Let's find out who they are:

Three teams with no Pro Bowl players from this season

The three teams without a Pro Bowl player from this season include the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers. Of these, only the Packers made the playoffs with Washington and New England both being two of the bottom five teams in the NFL.

#1 - New England Patriots

This was the first time since 2000 that not a single member of the Patriots made the Pro Bowl. They didn't have a 1,000-yard receiver or rusher from last season and just one player placed in the top-10 voting of their respective positions which was rookie punter, Bryce Baringer.

Potential players that can make the Pro Bowl next season on the Patriots' current roster are Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson.

#2 - Washington Commanders

Like the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders were a bottom five team in the NFL this past season. They also didn't have a single member elected to the Pro Bowl after having five players make it last season.

The Commanders had two players finsh top-10 in fan voting. Kam Curl placed 10th among safeties and Terrell Burgess was third among specialists. Potential players that can make the Pro Bowl next season on the Commanders' current roster are Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen

#3 - Green Bay Packers

It's a little surprising to see the Packers on this list after they made the playoffs last season and had a winning record. They have many quality players such as Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins, Keisean Nixon, and Aaron Jones.

Quarterback Jordan Love had a breakout year in his first year as the team's starting quarterback. He threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 intercptions while adding four rushing touchdowns.

Potential players that can make the Pro Bowl next season on the Packers' current roster include Jordan Love, one of the young WRs, Kenny Clark and Jaire Alexander