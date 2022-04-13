3 teams in rebuild mode heading into the 2022 NFL season

Not every NFL team has a chance at winning Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, next February. Some, instead, have their eyes on Super Bowl LVIII, or Super Bowl LIX.

NFL teams in rebuild mode aren't exactly fun to watch for fans of that franchise. There's something extra painful about watching an NFL team struggle while they are in rebuild mode. All a team can do is hope their era of losing will be worth it in the long-term.

If your NFL team is part of this piece, I'm here to say that things will get better for them eventually.

These 3 teams are in rebuild mode heading into the 2022 NFL season

The Detroit Lions have been feeble for years.

#1 - Detroit Lions

Watching the Los Angeles Rams win this past season's Super Bowl very likely crushed the spirits of Detroit Lions fans who didn't understand the extent to which their team was holding Matthew Stafford back.

In a simple trade that brought Jared Goff (and other sweeteners) to the Motor City, the Lions sent away a QB who had spent 12 years in Detroit. Under this signal caller, they had made it to the postseason thrice and had lost in all three trips. After Stafford was traded to Los Angeles, his former Detriot fans had to watch him reach the pinnacle of the sport, knocking off last year's SB champs and one of the great rising stars (Joe Burrow) in the sport under the NFL's brightest lights.

Goff was a good sport when it comes to how things went down, but you can't help but think that he is feeling serious FOMO right now:

“Most of all, I’m happy for those guys because I know how hard they’ve worked, and they deserve it. Of course, as a human, you feel like you can be missing out at times. But I think about, if I was in that situation, how would they feel about me? They’d be equally as thrilled for me."

Goff is nowhere near having his former teammates feel the same. Detroit has needs across the roster.

The WR room is thin. The secondary is lacking. The Lions could desperately use an edge, and while we're on the topic, a backup for Goff might not be the worst thing to draft in a couple weeks.

Trevor Lawrence is the franchise QB of a team in full rebuild mode.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Things couldn't have gotten more disastrous for 2021 No. 1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence in his first go-round with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

To start, head coach Urban Meyer was fired after 13 games for an ugly infidelity scandal that showed the Jags head coach in, let's say, uncompromising positions with women that were not his wife at a bar.

It wasn't only the viral photo scandal that undid Meyer's time in northeast Florida. Apparently, his handling of star running back James Robinson, namely, benching him against the wishes of Lawrence, made things so untenable that he had to go (per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora):

"It was almost like there became a moral obligation to fire him after the way he handled Robinson's benching and with the way he treated people. It was the right thing to do. Nothing was changing. He wasn't getting any better. It kept getting worse."

While Lawrence is a fan of new HC Doug Pederson, this team still has a ways to go.

Despite what Quandre Diggs says, the Seattle Seahawks are in a rebuild.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Trading Russell Wilson for Drew Lock is a move seemingly indicative of the Seattle Seahawks moving on from a championship era of the "12th man" in the Emerald City.

That doesn't appear to be the messaging the team is using, however, regarding the departure of their QB of the last decade.

Quandre Diggs, the team's star safety whose ink just dried on a three-year, $40 million contract, explained what head coach Pete Carroll said about the team's direction moving forward:

"It's always tough to see a guy like Russ go. It's the business at NFL and you see Russ and Bobby go and it's just like, 'Sheesh, what mode are we in?' Being able to talk to Pete, being able to understand that we're not in a rebuild mode, we're trying to get this thing back rolling, build a team differently a little bit. Like I said, sucks to see those guys go. Two big leaders, two big guys that's played a critical part of my career. Sucks to see them go, but for me, I had to make a decision based on myself, myself and my family."

Maybe the team isn't actually rebuilding. That's just how it seems, though, since both D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are being discussed in various deals amid a time period where every franchise wideout is seemingly getting a record payday every other week.

Edited by Windy Goodloe