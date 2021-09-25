NFL Rumors: 3 Teams that should sign Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is back. Well, at least he could be back. The NFL reinstated the wide receiver today, allowing him to play his first game of the year as early as Week 4.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Gordon in 2012. Since then, the NFL has suspended the problematic wide receiver six times for drug-related problems.

Gordon played for the Cleveland Browns from 2012 to 2017, missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons. In 2018 he moved to the New England Patriots, and the following year he went to the Seattle Seahawks.

Gordon played 63 games during his career and caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best season was in 2013 with the Browns, when he caught 87 passes for a league-best 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro selection.

3 Teams that should sign Josh Gordon

#1 Green Bay Packers

Currently, aside from Davante Adams, the Packers have Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Malik Taylor on their roster. Cobb is the biggest name on the list, but he only had one 1000-yard season back in 2014.

With coverage consistently rolling towards Adams, it would benefit the Packers to sign a receiver like Gordon with his ability to stretch the field.

Gordon would be a perfect fit for the Packers because he is a speedster with a proven record of success as an NFL wide receiver.

#2 Indianapolis Colts

At receiver, the Colts have Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, and Ashton Dulin. TY Hilton, Dezmon Patmon and JJ Nelson are all currently on injured reserve.

Gordon is better and far more accomplished than all of them, except TY Hilton, whom is often injured. Gordon would instantly boost the depth chart, and it would be another weapon for Carson Wentz. Gordon could perhaps be the weapon Wentz needs to resurrect his career.

#3 New Orleans Saints

Any offensive player should dream of playing for Sean Payton and his brilliance as an offensive play-caller. A partnership between Payton, Gordon and quarterback Jameis Winston could do wonders for the Saints.

The New Orleans Saints have a slight deficit in the wide receiver position. Michael Thomas is their best player, but he is currently injured, and during the offseason, the marriage between he and the team seemed closer to the end than the happily ever after.

Gordon would be a great fit because of his talent and because the Saints have ways of making him even better.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt : “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

Edited by LeRon Haire