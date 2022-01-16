3 teams that should target Deshaun Watson if the Dolphins are out

The Miami Dolphins were linked to Deshaun Watson right up until the 2021 NFL trade deadline. The deadline passed, and he stayed put with the Houston Texans.

The trade rumors seem to be starting up again now that the postseason is getting underway. The quarterback should be traded somewhere given his fractured relationship with the Texans. That place, however, might not be Miami, as that team is standing behind Tua Tagovailoa all of a sudden.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



We'll see who's right. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story on what’s next for Miami’s QB: The #Dolphins embark on their search for a head coach with the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa is their starter for 2022 — and the plan to build around and support him.My story on what’s next for Miami’s QB: nfl.com/news/dolphins-… The #Dolphins embark on their search for a head coach with the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa is their starter for 2022 — and the plan to build around and support him.My story on what’s next for Miami’s QB: nfl.com/news/dolphins-… Brian Flores' doubts in Tua Tagovailoa as a long-term answer in Miami were well-known in the organization, and resulting fraying in their relationship was one of a number of factors in his firing.We'll see who's right. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Brian Flores' doubts in Tua Tagovailoa as a long-term answer in Miami were well-known in the organization, and resulting fraying in their relationship was one of a number of factors in his firing.We'll see who's right. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Brian Flores may have been Watson's biggest advocate, and now he is looking for a new job. This shakes up the quarterback's trade market and means new teams can jump into the race. So which NFL teams should join in on the quarterback sweepstakes?

3 NFL teams that could try to land Deshaun Watson

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns made it clear they are sticking with Baker Mayfield, for now. He had an injury-riddled 2021 campaign and looked flat out bad throughout the season.

Mayfield enters 2022 playing on the final year of his rookie contract. One option for the Browns is to swap him for another established quarterback, or someone like Watson. The Texans would get a year to see what Mayfield could do, and the Browns would get a quarterback who can maximize the talent around him.

The only way this potential plan falls apart is if the Browns are set on riding with Mayfield and not having any competition at the position.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers also have a quarterback who is playing on a fifth-year option in 2022. Sam Darnold did not show much promise in his first year with the team, which is what led the Panthers to bring Cam Newton back. At one point, Newton was an option in 2022. Yet that faded away, and the team is stuck with Darnold.

Trading for Watson could save Matt Rhule's tenure and make the Panthers contenders again. The Texans can, then, acquire Darnold to compete with Davis Mills if the team does not draft a quarterback this year.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been linked to every top quarterback option this offseason. That includes Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson. But Watson may be the easiest to acquire considering he truly wants out, while the other two may patch things up with their respective teams.

There is little doubt that the Broncos want a new quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater showed an inability to make big plays, while Drew Lock was given up on by Vic Fangio's staff.

Landing the Texans signal-caller continues the trend of the Broncos not developing quarterbacks, but still landing top talent. They did it with Peyton Manning and can bail themselves out again. They would just have to mortgage their future to do that.

