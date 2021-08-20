3 teams who should take a gamble on Terrell Owens if he returns

Terrell Owens has hinted at a desire to return to the NFL. Now, now, don't roll your eyes just yet. Hear me out.

Believe it or not, even at 47 years old, the wide receiver might be able to elevate the receiver room for a few franchises. There are also several teams who may be desperate enough to give him a shot.

Here are three teams who could (in the unlikely event) decide to take a shot at Owens.

Three landing spots for Terrell Owens

#1 - Miami Dolphins

It's a huge year for Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins come out sluggish on offense, Tagovailoa may slip in the eyes of the general manager, leading to an eventual replacement. The Dolphins need to do everything in their power to give his supporting cast a boost to help him succeed.

If Tagovailoa takes off, the Dolphins will as well.

Terrell Owens says there’s a chance he might return to the NFL. Really? Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 20, 2021

By taking a look at Owens, the Dolphins have a chance to get a Hall of Fame wide receiver on their team in the middle of August. That chance is beyond rare. If nothing else, it will sell tickets if he were to sneak onto the roster. Additionally, his experience could help the franchise.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a similar spot as the Miami Dolphins with a young quarterback. Trevor Lawrence has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to succeed over the next two years, and Owens could provide a boost to Lawrence's supporting cast.

He would be a veteran presence who could act as a mentor for the young receivers. He is highly unlikely to take anyone's spot, so Marvin Jones Jr., DJ Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. will be just fine, but he could be a valuable veteran presence in that receiver room.

Lastly, the team just concluded a Tim Tebow experiment and an Owens experiment is just as risky with a higher ceiling. In other words, if the team is willing to experiment with Tebow, why not experiment with Owens?

#3 - New York Jets

The New York Jets could use some help at wide receiver. Currently their options are Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole.

While these names combined for about 2,400 yards in 2020, the Jets need all the help they can get to keep things as cushy as possible for Zach Wilson. Above all, they need a veteran presence who has seen it all, who can help with advice in critical spots.

New York Jets v New York Giants

They need someone with a history of winning to help turn the culture around. The Jets have not had a winning season in a while, and they could use all the help they can get in that regard. With Owens, the team may be able to help establish a winning culture.

