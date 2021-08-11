3 teams most likely to take a punt on Aldon Smith even with all the off-field issues

News just broke that Aldon Smith is on the street.

The Seattle Seahawks, who had high hopes for the pass rusher, ultimately said "no mas" and released Smith. Now a free agent, Smith can land at the place of his choosing.

While his off-field issues are enough to give plenty of teams pause, others may be willing to take a look at Smith as an asset. Here are three teams most likely to roll the dice on the ex-Cowboy.

Teams that could kick the tires on Aldon Smith

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team under a lot of pressure this season. Jon Gruden was hired with the knowledge that it would take him years to bring the Raiders back into a competitive era. After an 8-8 season, the Raiders are at a critical moment. Will they break through and become winners or will they collapse and regress back into sub-.500 form?

To give the Raiders the best chance of a happy outcome, they need to boost their defense. After the loss of Khalil Mack, the pass rush has been a consistent issue in Las Vegas. Adding a 31-year old Aldon Smith will not solve the issue overnight, but he could be a short-term boost and a mentor for a long-term solution.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Team Rankings, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off the second-worst sacks-per-game average in the league. Something needs to change.

Adding Aldon Smith's five sacks from 2020 would have been quite helpful. Of course, there is no guarantee he will be able to produce the exact number of sacks.

That said, if he can remain as productive, he could give the Jaguars a boost in their pass rush, which could lead to extra pressures. These could turn into extra interceptions, which could lead to an additional win or two.

Lastly, a team that has taken a chance on Tim Tebow should have no qualms about taking a look at Aldon Smith.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were ranked dead-last in passing defense in 2020. If the Falcons cannot sign any more useful cornerbacks this season, a boost to the pass rush could help the secondary out.

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Extra pressures could lead to easier interceptions due to rushed passes. At this point, the Falcons should be looking under every rock for some way to boost their defense.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha