3 things to expect from New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston in Week 1

Jameis Winston has been officially named the Week 1 starter for the New Orleans Saints. Although Taysom Hill showed elements of brilliance in the preseason, Winston's stellar performance against the Jaguars in the second game has earned him the starting quarterback spot in New Orleans.

With all of the Michael Thomas drama unfolding during the offseason and his return from injury still in question, another deep threat has emerged for Winston: Marquez Callaway. The pair connected for two TDs in the New Orleans Saints' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Heading into Week 1, here are three things to expect from Jameis Winston.

#1 Keep this high-powered offense going

Jameis Winston is fortunate to take over an offense that continually puts up good numbers. The Saints retained most of their players in the offseason, so there is no reason they should fall out of the top ten when it comes to producing yardage and TDs.

With Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway waiting in the wings to catch passes, Winston should have no issues marching his team down the field against the Packers.

#2 Find a way to beat Aaron Rodgers

There has been plenty of drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The disgruntled quarterback is planning an exit next season and could be playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Jameis Winston will have to outduel Rodgers, who has some powerful weapons of his own. Breakout stars Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Randall Cobb, who's returned at the behest of Rodgers, could spell trouble for Winston's potential win. If Winston can match yardage with Rodgers, the Saints could start the season strong.

#3 Start the season with a win

Week 1 tends to be a toss up for most teams. With new players across the board, a new playbook, and a host of other variables, there is no telling who might come away with a victory.

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in a tough position playing against the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers travel to take on the Saints in what could be a future playoff game. However, Jameis Winston coming away with a victory will seal his status as the right choice as the Saints' starting quarterback.

With Jameis Winston starting, where does Taysom Hill fit in?

Taysom Hill is still a viable starting quarterback, so there's a chance some quarterback-needy teams could come calling to steal the multi-talented threat away from the Saints. The Saints would do well to keep the gunslinger happy and wanting to play backup to Winston.

Through the first 2 preseason games, @CallawayMarquez:



8 recs for 165 yds (20.6 avg.) and 2 TDs 🙌



A look at all of his catches 👀



🔄: @NFL | More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGFpic.twitter.com/rzcQxVP0V8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2021

Hill drops dimes to Callaway. As much success as Marquez Callaway is having with Winston, Hill has had the same success. The Saints could keep Hill as a goalline threat. Even using Hill in WR and TE situations would help the Saints offense be even more dangerous and keep defenses guessing.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha