3 things to expect from Saints WR Marquez Callaway this season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway has added some much-needed excitement to the NFL preseason. Fans have had to sit through some pretty dire affairs this preseason, as a lot of games have been low scoring and low on big plays.

But just when you thought it was safe to not watch any more of the NFL preseason action, Marquez Callaway continues to rip off big play after big play. The Saints receiver had a monster game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night; Callaway had three catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints QB launched a 43-yard deep TD bomb to Callaway, who made a spectacular diving catch for the score. He then pulled off a one-handed reception for his second touchdown of the night.

How will Marquez Callaway perform during the 2021 regular season?

The 23-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent last year by the Saints, and looks set for a big regular-season ahead.

While the Saints wait for star receiver Michael Thomas to return, Callaway could become the team's leading wideout. Here are three things to expect from the exciting, young wide receiver this campaign:

#1 Spectacular catches

Marquez Callaway has shown this preseason that he has great hands and the ability to pull off spectacular receptions on the gridiron. Saints fans will be hoping that the 6' 2", 204 lb receiver can execute some more awe-inspiring plays this season.

Whoever the Saints' starting QB is, will be looking to target Callaway as much as they can, especially in Michael Thomas’ absence.

#2 Inconsistency

Saints fans and coaching staff have to be prepared for some games where Callaway is a non-factor. That is because this is only his second season in the NFL, and he has played in only 11 games so far.

The more targets Callaway starts to get, the more opposing defenses will have a game plan against him. Michael Thomas' return during the season should help Callaway receive less attention from defenders, though.

#3 Deep targets

If Jameis Winston is named the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, then things could get very exciting in the Big Easy. That's because Winston loves to unleash the deep ball, and Marquez Callaway is the perfect receiver to throw long passes to.

The deep threat that the pair could pose to NFL defenses could be a game-changer for the New Orleans Saints this season.

