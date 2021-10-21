3 things Jared Goff must do in revenge game against Rams to ensure Lions' first win of 2021 

Jared Goff is in an extremely tough position at the moment. His Detroit Lions are 0-6 and his head coach, Dan Campbell, just called him out following the latest loss that came Sunday.

But there is no time to mope around in the NFL. The Lions are back in action this week in a game that should mean a lot to Goff. Detroit is heading out west to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a huge revenge game for Goff and the pressure remains high because the Lions are still winless. Here are three things he can do to make sure his Lions pull off the upset this weekend.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Jared Goff career record by head coach:Sean McVay 42-20

3 things Jared Goff must do to give the Lions their first win in 2021

#3 Avoid turnovers

Throwing an occasional interception is to be expected for any NFL quarterback. Yet while Goff may only have four picks this season, he also only has seven touchdown passes. That ratio is not going to cut it in the NFL.

He has also lost three fumbles this season. The Lions defense allows nearly 30 points per game, meaning Goff and the offense need to make every possession count.

Even one turnover could put the game out of reach.

#2 Reach at least 300 passing yards

This should not be a difficult request for any NFL quarterback. Goff threw for 338 yards in Week 1, but has not eclipsed the 300-yard mark since.

That is alarming considering he has at least 30 attempts in every game.

300 yards should be a minimum requirement just to stay in the game and also open up the play-action game. The Lions are going to be in a shootout this Sunday against the Rams.

If Goff is not picking up yardage at a rapid rate, Detroit will fall behind early and that will be the game.

#1 Take Off And Run

The Lions are not getting much production from their running backs in 2021. Jamaal Williams leads the team with 255 yards and the group as a whole averages under 100 yards per game.

Goff needs to take matters into his own hands and run when he sees any open lane. Otherwise, the Rams defense is going to drop back and bait him into (hopefully) causing turnovers.

Being able to scramble and run every so often changes the focus on defense and at this point, the Lions have to get creative to even have a shot at victory.

