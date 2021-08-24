3 things Josh Rosen could learn from Matt Ryan during his time in Atlanta

Former first-round NFL draft pick Josh Rosen has been thrown a lifetime by the Atlanta Falcons to continue his pro football career.

The Falcons signed the 24-year-old quarterback to replace injured backup AJ McCarron, who tore his ACL in last weekend’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

It’s been a tough road for Josh Rosen, whom the Arizona Cardinals drafted 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Falcons are Rosen’s fifth NFL team in his three years in the league. He has played or been signed by the Cardinals, Dolphins, Bucs, 49ers, and now, Atlanta. Rosen last featured in an NFL game back in 2019 for the Dolphins, though. He has a 3-13 record as an NFL starting QB.

How could Matt Ryan help Josh Rosen?

Now that the young QB is in Atlanta, he has a great mentor in NFL veteran Matt Ryan. The Falcons veteran quarterback is entering his 14th season in the league, and has a wealth of knowledge Rosen can learn from.

Here are three things the Falcons franchise QB could teach Rosen to help increase the longevity of the latter's NFL career:

#1 Work ethic

To be a starting quarterback in the NFL for over a decade, you need to have a great work ethic. Matt Ryan could show Josh Rosen what it takes to succeed in the league. Rosen could watch Ryan’s warmup and pregame routines and see firsthand how a Pro Bowl QB prepares for big games.

Ryan is 12 years older than Rosen, yet he is still playing at a top level, which should garner the young QBs respect immediately. By following Ryan's training techniques and attitude on and off the field, Rosen should improve his stature in the league.

#2 Ball security

Matt Ryan is known for his passing prowess and lack of throwing interceptions. Unfortunately, Josh Rosen is renowned for being a turnover machine when he steps foot on an NFL field.

Rosen has thrown 19 interceptions compared to just 12 touchdowns in the 16 NFL games he has started. This is one reason he’s now with his fifth NFL franchise. If he can learn from Ryan about making better decisions in the passing game, he could get another shot at being a starter in the league.

#3 Patience

This could be Matt Ryan's last season in Atlanta, depending on how the campaign pans out and results go. After 14 seasons playing quarterback in the NFL, Ryan has seen almost everything.

He has played in a Super Bowl, and been the MVP of the league. He knows how the NFL works. He could let Josh Rosen know that he may need to wait a few years to get another chance as a starter. But if he works hard on the practice field, his time will eventually come.

Josh Rosen gaining some maturity on the sidelines would only help his NFL future.

