3 things we learned from the New England Patriots victory over Washington

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Washington Football Team kicked off their 2021-22 NFL preseason. New England fans got their first look at the Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer also saw action against Washington.

The Washington Football Team also played three quarterbacks against the New England Patriots. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez all saw action against the Patriots. Fitzpatrick may be the projected starter for Washington, but both Heinicke and Montez played well on Thursday night.

We learned three things from the New England Patriots' 22-13 victory over the Washington Football Team.

New England Patriots start the preseason with a win

#1 Rhamondre Stevenson was the MVP of the Patriots preseason opener

The New England Patriots drafted former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson with their 120th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Stevenson put on a show in front of the Patriots fan base on Thursday night.

Rhamondre Stevenson broke a massive 91-yard touchdown against the Washington defense. The rookie running back out rushed both Sony Michel and Damien Harris. 91-yardStevenson rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on ten carries.

The Patriots are known for using their running backs, and Rhamondre Stevenson made a great argument in his NFL debut.

#2 Bill Belichick has a tough decision between Mac Jones and Cam Newton

Cam Newton and Mac Jones have been going head-to-head throughout the Patriots training camp. Belichick told reporters that Cam Newton was the starter, but the two quarterbacks have battled. Jones has made a great argument on why he should be considered as the starter.

Mac Jones gets a warm welcome in New England



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5B0hyiMi6I — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 13, 2021

The former Alabama quarterback completed 13 of his 19 attempts against Washington. Jones threw for 87 yards but failed to toss a touchdown pass. Cam Newton completed four of his seven passes for 47 yards and could not throw a touchdown pass.

So, who won the first preseason battle between Newton and Jones? If the competition was scored off performance, Mac Jones takes the win.

#3 Steven Montez made a strong case on becoming the backup QB

Ryan Fitzpatrick completed five of his eight passes for 58 yards against the Patriots. Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez are battling for the backup quarterback spot behind Fitzpatrick. Heinicke completed nine of 15 passes for 86 yards.

Steven Montez took full advantage of his opportunity against the New England Patriots. The former Colorado quarterback completed 70% of his passes and made a strong case as the backup. Montez completed 17 of his 24 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Washington will get a better look at both Heinicke and Montez as the preseason continues. As of now, Montez outperformed Taylor Heinicke on Thursday night.

